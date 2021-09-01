Churches In America Announce Partnership with GCM - Afghanistan's Underground Church

KABUL, Afghanistan, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple churches across America such as Gateway Church in Texas, Church of the Highlands in Alabama, and Victory Worship Center in Arizona have officially partnered with Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM) to assist in our strategy for Afghanistan. GCM's objectives are four-fold:

Children of large family standing with food and water that will help feed their entire family during this chaotic time in Afghanistan. Children in Afghanistan receiving food and water to feed their family provided by generous donors.

Establish an underground network assisting those who are desperately trying to escape. Help those most vulnerable to human trafficking and forced marriage to escape. Provide for the basic needs (food, water, shelter) of our leaders on the ground who have chosen to stay. Carry on with our work of making new disciples.

"The past days have been very stressful, but I can see that I am privileged that God has called me to stay and help our brothers and sisters. They are all so happy to see me. They are so relieved that I have not left. I don't know what will come next, but I have so much peace in God that I never had before. I don't want to create an expectation for these people that they can get help from us forever. They will get help through Jesus and need to trust in Him. Most of my people have left so I will start again with new people for them to learn to make disciples. They need to know about Jesus because they can get killed very fast. The place I make disciples now is very receptive as we share love and truth about Jesus. I will start to work with them and their families. I have to start from zero and see what God will do."

—Underground Leader in Afghanistan

PRAYER POINTS

Pray for God to hide those who are leaving and those who are staying.

Pray for our leaders to find those who are hungry to learn about Jesus.

Pray for renewed hope in the midst of this very dark hour.

SCRIPTURES TO PRAY OVER

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging. Psalms 46:1-3

The name of the Lord is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe. Proverbs 18:10

They cried out; and their cry for help because of their bondage rose up to God. ….. and God took notice of them. Ex 2:23-25

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome. John 1:5

For he chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love he predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ , in accordance with his pleasure and will. Ephesians 1:4-5

I pray that your hearts will be flooded with light so that you can understand the confident hope he has given to those he called—his holy people who are his rich and glorious inheritance. Ephesians 1:18

NEEDS

Due to the overwhelming numbers of those who need assistance escaping the country, our current goal is to raise $10,000,000. With our years of experience in Afghanistan and large network on the ground, we have multiple options to deliver these goods and operations in and out of the country. 100% of the funds raised (less bank processing fees) will go directly to Afghanistan for these efforts.

ABOUT GCM:

Global Catalytic Ministries is a nonprofit organization. This unique, groundbreaking ministry is carried out almost entirely by nationals and former Muslims—some of whom were even terrorists, and are making disciples where no one wants to. Since 2011, GCM has served in two of the most dangerous countries in the world for Christians. These countries have the fastest growing movement of Christianity in the world, as featured in the documentary films Sheep Among Wolves I & II, both of which are free to watch on YouTube and in the Frontier Alliance International app .

