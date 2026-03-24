Churchill Downs Announces Kentucky Derby® Style Guide Celebrating the Art of Derby Fashion

Fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi returns to oversee this year's lookbook, featuring original artwork from Kentucky Derby 152 artist Grayson Reynolds

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") today unveiled its third annual Kentucky Derby® Style Guide to inspire fans as they plan their race day looks ahead of the 152nd Run for the Roses™ taking place on Saturday, May 2. Style correspondent, trusted red carpet authority and veteran Style Guide guest editor Zanna Roberts Rassi returned for her third consecutive year curating the official lookbook, which also includes illustrations from Kentucky Derby 152 artist Grayson Reynolds.

Churchill Downs releases third annual Kentucky Derby® Style Guide

From the pageantry beneath the Twin Spires to the beloved mint julep, the Kentucky Derby® has shaped American culture for generations - and fashion is no exception. This year's Style Guide introduces a fresh perspective, presenting Derby fashion as its own gallery of art that honors the race's timeless traditions while embracing today's trends and cultural influence. Whether watching the race at the track or tuning in from home, fans across the globe are invited to take inspiration from the Style Guide and make their race day look like a work of art.

"Derby fashion is about much more than the clothes you're wearing, it's about the creative process," said Zanna Roberts Rassi. "From playing with color and texture to drawing inspiration from the world around us and your mood within, Derby style empowers people to channel their creativity in new and unexpected ways. Building on this concept, I'm especially excited that this year's Style Guide showcases how fashion and art are intrinsically tied, particularly in an environment as vibrant and unique as Churchill Downs on race day."

To further bring this artistic vision to life, Churchill Downs partnered with Reynolds – the official artist of the 152nd Kentucky Derby. Her original illustrations are featured throughout the guide capturing the storied scenery and signature elements that are part of Churchill Downs' legacy, visually representing how fashion and art come together on Derby Day.

The Style Guide also includes designs from featured Kentucky Derby milliners Formé Millinery (Jenny Pfanenstiel), The Hat Girls (Kate Smith and Rachel Bell) and Christine A. Moore Millinery (Christine Moore), alongside pieces from longtime fashion partners Longines, vineyard vines, Radley London and Brackish. Featuring maximalist fascinators, textured flower fabrics, and deeply saturated colors, the looks adorned in the guide and seen at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May each serve as their own spectacular Derby masterpieces.

"Fashion and art have always gone hand in hand, and the Kentucky Derby® is a perfect example of that connection," said Michelle Walkup, marketing director for Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Through the Style Guide and the work of our outstanding fashion partners and milliners, we are excited to use the pages of this year's lookbook to show how Derby continues to serve as a canvas for artistry, fashion, beauty and expression."

To enjoy the digital version of the Kentucky Derby 152 Style Guide, please visit www.kentuckyderby.com/style-guide. Outfits within can be shopped online at specific retailers' websites. To learn more about this year's race or purchase tickets for the Kentucky Derby®, please visit www.kentuckyderby.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack