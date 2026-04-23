Churchill Downs Unveils New and Expanded Brand Partnerships Further Elevating the Fan Journey at the 152nd 'Run for the Roses®'

Immersive experiences across beauty, food and technology set to debut at this year's Kentucky Derby®

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") today announced a dynamic lineup of onsite activations taking place at the 152nd Kentucky Derby® from new and returning partners. Spanning a diverse range of fan-focused categories, this year's collaborations underscore Churchill Downs' commitment to delivering experiential partnerships to entertain and engage guests throughout Derby Weekend.

"From the moment Derby Week guests walk through our gates, to the time they leave after the final race, we want to ensure memorable, interactive experiences at every touchpoint," said Casey Ramage, senior marketing and partnerships consultant for Churchill Downs Racetrack. "This year's stable of partners allows us to connect with fans in ways that align with their evolving interests, while staying true to the spirit and living tradition of the Kentucky Derby."

What to Expect at This Year's Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs welcomes new partnerships across beauty, food and beverage, and technology, each bringing unique additions to how guests see and feel their Derby experience.

Signature Partners

Woodford Reserve , Longines , Ford, SAP and TwinSpires all return as Signature Partners to support the 152 nd Derby, featuring premier activations and experiences throughout Churchill Downs. Woodford Reserve returns with its $5,000 Mint Julep tent, offering an unparalleled luxury cocktail experience. Longines returns with an elevated shopping experience, bringing its exquisite lineup of watches directly to fans to browse in the Turf Club. Ford returns with a display featuring a replica of Henry Ford's historic 1901 race car and the Bronco Raptor 4600. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a 2026 Bronco Raptor Badlands SUV or a trip to the 153rd Kentucky Derby. SAP returns as Official Technology Partner, powering Churchill Downs with AI cloud ERP to enable smarter, more connected operations with real-time insights. TwinSpires, the Official Betting Partner, will have exclusive offers all Derby Week, including the $10 Bet Back, where players who opt-in online or in the app will receive their bet back up to $10 if their horse finishes 2nd or 3rd in eligible races at Churchill Downs.

, , and all return as Signature Partners to support the 152 Derby, featuring premier activations and experiences throughout Churchill Downs.

New and Returning Partner Experiences

L'Oréal Paris makes history as Churchill Downs' inaugural Beauty Partner. As presenting sponsor of the Green Room, L'Oréal Paris will offer on-site makeup touch-ups for guests in the space and certain dining locations, as well as complimentary samples at their activation in the Paddock Plaza to help attendees look and feel 'Worth it'. L'Oréal will also be the presenting partner of the "Style under the Spires" fashion contest, where the winners will receive L'Oreal Paris prizes and tickets to next year's races.

makes history as Churchill Downs' inaugural Beauty Partner. As presenting sponsor of the Green Room, L'Oréal Paris will offer on-site makeup touch-ups for guests in the space and certain dining locations, as well as complimentary samples at their activation in the Paddock Plaza to help attendees look and feel 'Worth it'. L'Oréal will also be the presenting partner of the "Style under the Spires" fashion contest, where the winners will receive L'Oreal Paris prizes and tickets to next year's races. Old Forester returns with its iconic Mint Julep, official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby, and new this year, Old Forester will also debut a new cocktail, the Perfecta, at their footprint bars, which includes pineapple juice, ginger beer and Old Forester bourbon.

returns with its iconic Mint Julep, official cocktail of the Kentucky Derby, and new this year, Old Forester will also debut a new cocktail, the Perfecta, at their footprint bars, which includes pineapple juice, ginger beer and Old Forester bourbon. Herradura returns with its official cocktail, the Horseshoe Margarita. The brand will also be collaborating with Q Mixers on a new trackwide cocktail featuring Herradura reposado, the Paddock Paloma.

returns with its official cocktail, the Horseshoe Margarita. The brand will also be collaborating with Q Mixers on a new trackwide cocktail featuring Herradura reposado, the Paddock Paloma. Hallmark will bring "Kentucky Roses," its new film debuting on Derby Day, to the real-life racetrack. Fans can pose with the life-size horseshoe featured on the trailer poster for their own movie moment.

will bring "Kentucky Roses," its new film debuting on Derby Day, to the real-life racetrack. Fans can pose with the life-size horseshoe featured on the trailer poster for their own movie moment. Graeter's Ice Cream makes its first appearance at Churchill Downs with a branded truck near the Clubhouse Gate, sharing samples of its French Pot ice cream. Derby guests can taste five flavors, including the signature Black Raspberry Chip and Backstretch Bourbon Cherry, a new Kentucky Derby branded flavor with bourbon ice cream, black cherries, and praline pecans.

makes its first appearance at Churchill Downs with a branded truck near the Clubhouse Gate, sharing samples of its French Pot ice cream. Derby guests can taste five flavors, including the signature Black Raspberry Chip and Backstretch Bourbon Cherry, a new Kentucky Derby branded flavor with bourbon ice cream, black cherries, and praline pecans. Red Bull returns to the Infield featuring an expanded selection of lounge seating and a shade tent, offering an added layer of comfort while fans enjoy its newest summer edition.

returns to the Infield featuring an expanded selection of lounge seating and a shade tent, offering an added layer of comfort while fans enjoy its newest summer edition. MLB will host an interactive pitch activation, where fans will be challenged to test their fastball and track their throwing speed in real-time.

will host an interactive pitch activation, where fans will be challenged to test their fastball and track their throwing speed in real-time. WNBA will bring a taste of the league's rising cultural influence to Churchill Downs with a bespoke photo moment.

will bring a taste of the league's rising cultural influence to Churchill Downs with a bespoke photo moment. vineyard vines returns as the Official Style of the Kentucky Derby and will outfit numerous on-site mobility assistance vehicles in its signature branding, helping Churchill Downs' accessible transportation stand out in official Derby style. The brand will also once again give out its beloved whale hats and limited giveaways to guests in the Infield.

returns as the Official Style of the Kentucky Derby and will outfit numerous on-site mobility assistance vehicles in its signature branding, helping Churchill Downs' accessible transportation stand out in official Derby style. The brand will also once again give out its beloved whale hats and limited giveaways to guests in the Infield. Tractor Beverage Company returns with its retrofitted Airstream trailer, inviting fans to sip on complimentary servings of its newest apple cider vinegar-based, sparkling farmer's tonic called "Haymaker."

returns with its retrofitted Airstream trailer, inviting fans to sip on complimentary servings of its newest apple cider vinegar-based, sparkling farmer's tonic called "Haymaker." Mitsubishi Electric partners with Churchill Downs to upgrade its "Big Board" showcasing the races and content from around the track all weekend. The partners will debut a new structure totaling more than 15,000 square feet of LED display area to drastically enhance the live viewing experience.

partners with Churchill Downs to upgrade its "Big Board" showcasing the races and content from around the track all weekend. The partners will debut a new structure totaling more than 15,000 square feet of LED display area to drastically enhance the live viewing experience. Churchill Downs will streamline the guest navigation journey with its new digital wayfinding solution, PAM Smarter Navigation . Available on both the Churchill Downs app and online, guests can easily maneuver their way from their seat to anywhere in the facility or parking lot through live virtual maps and turn-by-turn directions.

. Available on both the Churchill Downs app and online, guests can easily maneuver their way from their seat to anywhere in the facility or parking lot through live virtual maps and turn-by-turn directions. Kentucky Proud, the official agricultural marketing brand of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, will be showcased through Kentucky grown, farm fresh menu items featured in the Director's Room throughout the week.

the official agricultural marketing brand of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, will be showcased through Kentucky grown, farm fresh menu items featured in the Director's Room throughout the week. Additionally for the first time, bleachers in the red carpet area will be set up, providing a prime viewing spot for fans to join in the experience and comfortably watch their favorite celebrities walk the red carpet Saturday afternoon.

The 152nd Kentucky Derby® presented by Woodford Reserve will take place on Saturday, May 2 on NBC and Peacock.

The 152nd Longines Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, May 1, broadcast in primetime for the first time ever on NBC and Peacock.

Official Kentucky Derby® merchandise and accessories are available online at www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com and to learn more about this year's race, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held annual sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack