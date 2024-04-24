Churchill Downs Partners with Alex Cooper's The Unwell Network to Host Exclusive Infield Activation for 150th Kentucky Derby®

Partnership Merges the Media Trailblazer Together with an Iconic Sports Tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") announced today a partnership with The Unwell Network (UNWELL) that will add a fresh and unique thrill to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The home of the longest continually held sporting event in the U.S. is collaborating with the Gen Z media network founded by the #1 female podcaster in the world and creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper, to bring fans and pop culture enthusiasts an enhanced race day experience. Fusing a storied sports tradition with a modern entertainment platform, the partnership will bring an engaging activation to this year's milestone "The Run for the Roses™'' on Saturday, May 4.

Cooper will bring her captivating personality and brand to the heart of Churchill Downs as she takes the stage in the illustrious Infield along with her mega-viral UNWELL friend and host of the popular Hot Mess podcast, Alix Earle. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the hosts will participate in an intimate discussion and special Q&A about their Derby experience, offering fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with the two dynamic and successful pioneers of modern media against the backdrop of the legendary Twin Spires. The dynamic duo will share personal anecdotes about their Derby fashion choices, discuss their thoughts on classic Kentucky food and beverage offerings, and give an inside look into how they prepared for one of the country's most enduring bucket-list experiences. Additional Infield activations by The Unwell Network will treat fans to exclusive giveaways and a fan photo opportunity.

"Since the Kentucky Derby is one of the only American sporting events that captures majority female viewership and attendance, it is incredibly fitting to partner with the most trailblazing women in modern media today to celebrate the historic 150th Kentucky Derby," said Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. "We're thrilled for our fans to meet Alex and Alix, along with their other UNWELL friends, who embody the energetic and unbridled spirit of the Derby. We're always excited to introduce a new generation of fans to our rich Derby traditions, and The Unwell Network is the ideal partner to capture an emerging audience and illustrate the cultural spectacle of food, fashion, and entertainment, which is the Kentucky Derby."

"I'm so excited to be part of the Kentucky Derby's milestone anniversary and bring this incredible and exciting tradition to The Unwell Network's audience," said Cooper. "It's been on my bucket-list for years and I'm counting down the days until I can experience the Derby fashion up close, drink all the mint juleps, and see which horse takes home the trophy. I can't wait to meet everyone in the infield as we experience this together!"

Additional brand activations for Infield fans to enjoy at this year's Kentucky Derby include an Old Forester bar with DJ entertainment, White Claw Derby-inspired art installation and photo opportunity, Red Bull kombi bar experience, Q Mixers cocktail club with exclusive cocktail offerings, Army, Aviator Nation boutique and Boot Barn will distribute cowboy hats with branding for select Infield seating areas.

Guests interested in viewing The Unwell Network fan experience must purchase an Infield GA ticket. A limited quantity of Infield tickets are still available while supplies last. To purchase Infield tickets for the 150th Kentucky Derby, please visit KentuckyDerby.com.

About The Unwell Network

The Unwell Network is a platform for this generation's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. The Unwell Network produces experiences for the most sought-after creators and talent across pop culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more. Talent includes Alex Cooper, Alix Earle, Madeline Argy, and Harry Jowsey, to name a few.

The Unwell Network, launched in August 2023, is a subsidiary of Trending (a Gen Z media venture and production company founded by Alex Cooper, creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment). The network produces a variety of multi-platform concepts, projects, and experiences with some of the most sought-after creators and talent across pop culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more. Unwell is a destination for Gen Z's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. The network's initial marquee talent signings were US top creator Alix Earle and the popular UK social media personality Madeline Argy. Both Earle and Argy have been working with Cooper and the Unwell team to develop projects, including chart-topping podcasts Hot Mess with Alix Earle and Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy. Most recently, the network announced the signing of TV personality and Internet sensation Harry Jowsey, plus his upcoming podcast, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, launching this year.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as "The Run for the Roses® '' and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

