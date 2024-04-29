Churchill Downs Racetrack Announces Lineup of Partnerships and Experiences for Historic 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby®

Signature Partners Feature Woodford Reserve, Longines, Ford, SAP, TwinSpires

New Partners Include Sports Illustrated, The Unwell Network, PopCorners, Q Mixers, Tractor Beverage Co.

Renewals Include Longines, vineyard vines, Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") announced today official partnerships and brand experiences to enhance the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby Week.

Woodford Reserve and Sports Illustrated sponsor new Luxury Clubs

The Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Sports Illustrated's Club SI are both an equine enthusiast's dream with the clubs flanking each side of the newly renovated $200M paddock. For the first time ever, the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club offers guests access to the paddock circling ring via an exclusive underground tunnel. Club SI will feature Sports Illustrated editorial features and historic images. Both clubs offer views directly into the back of the paddock stalls from inside the club and access to view each race railside.

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company will be hosting an onsite sweepstakes where one lucky fan will win a Ford vehicle of their choice in gas, hybrid, or electric. Guests can enter for a chance to win at Ford's Paddock or Clubhouse Gate activations.

Longines Watch Boutique in Turf Club

Longines will feature for the first time a boutique in the Turf Club where the limited edition 150th Kentucky Derby Mini DolceVita timepiece will be showcased.

Woodford Reserve Paddock Plaza features Brown-Forman Bar, PopCorners and Fashion Brands

Brown-Forman brands will serve classic Derby cocktails including the Old Forester Mint Julep, Woodford Reserve Spire, Herradura Tequila Horseshoe Margarita and Finlandia Oaks Lily®





will debut with a 1920s speakeasy-themed activation while serving PopCorners samples and offering chances to win prizes. Jackson Family Wines and LaCrema, White Claw and vineyard vines will continue to host fan activations and photo opportunities.

Tractor Beverage Company Debuts in First Turn Club

Tractor Beverage Company will provide guests with a variety of unique flavors of Tractor's certified organic beverages and 'mocktails' while capturing the moment in front of their greenscape photo opportunity.

Infield Experiences feature The Unwell Network, TwinSpires.com, Q Mixers, Army and Boot Barn

The Unwell Network will host a fan experience featuring a live interview between Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper and Hot Mess host, Alix Earle .





will offer customizable cowboy hat branding for select ticketed guests in the Infield Turf Bleachers. Old Forester, White Claw, Red Bull and Aviator Nation will continue to host fan activations and photo opportunities.

"Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby sit at a unique crossroads of entertainment, sports and fashion with a global audience both in viewership and onsite guests," said Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing & Partnerships, "We are proud to partner with these world-class brands and appreciate their creativity in creating distinctive memories for our fans."

Official Kentucky Derby merchandise and accessories are available online at www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com and to learn more about this year's race, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com .

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com .

