Churchill Downs Racetrack Launches New Mobile Experiences via Everi's Venuetize Platform

Phase Two of App Rollout Features Kentucky Derby Mode

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, the Venuetize mobile app ("Venuetize"), today announced it has launched Phase Two of the Churchill Downs Racetrack mobile experience, which now showcases the unique features of the iconic brands, the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Racetrack – the world's most legendary racetrack. Churchill Downs Racetrack is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN).

While the app's main infrastructure is shared, the 2-in-1 approach to the mobile experience allows each brand to have its own user interface and content feeds. The Kentucky Derby mode engages fans in the live Derby event, features highlights of Derby Week, and allows fans to access their tickets. Additional features include event maps and push notification alerts for all Derby Week guests. Previously introduced in September, the Churchill Downs Racetrack mode encompasses the 365-day racetrack experience with ticketing functionality (access, buy, transfer), maps and wayfinding throughout the venue (find my seat, food & beverage kiosks, betting windows), full race calendars with post times, results and odds, access to expert picks, messaging, and a content hub with videos, news, social and lifestyle blogs.

"Venuetize is an important component of our focus on helping our customers with mobile-first patron engagement initiatives. This next-phase deployment with Churchill Downs Racetrack showcases the flexibility offered by the Venuetize platform to help one of the most recognized brands across the sports, venue and entertainment markets further enhance their fans' experience," said Darren Simmons, Everi Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "The Venuetize platform brings significant benefits to help engage fans while being flexible to meet the unique needs of the iconic Churchill Downs Racetrack and Kentucky Derby."

"We are thrilled to launch this next iteration of the Churchill Downs app," said Casey Ramage, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Our fans will be able to engage directly with the Kentucky Derby brand and event, whether you are watching at home or joining us at the track for Derby Week."

The updated Churchill Downs Racetrack mobile app is available in the App Store and Google Play .

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations

Dona Cassese

VP, Marketing

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young

Corporate Communications

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.