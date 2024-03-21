Churchill Downs Releases First-Ever Kentucky Derby Style Guide for 150th Milestone Anniversary

Fashion Maven Zanna Roberts Rassi Curates Looks That Honor Decades of Derby Fashion

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") today publishes its first-ever Kentucky Derby Style Guide in celebration of the 150th Kentucky Derby. The guide, created in partnership with fashion, beauty, and entertainment journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi honors the rich cultural tradition of the storied event with a collection of looks that pay homage to Derby fashion from the past 150 years.

In addition to being The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports™, the Kentucky Derby is a celebrated style showcase where the racetrack grounds turn into an extraordinary fashion runway. As a respected fashion tastemaker, Zanna was tapped as Guest Style Editor for the inaugural publication of the Kentucky Derby Style Guide – overseeing the hand-selected looks to inspire the attire worn for this historic Kentucky Derby, taking place on Saturday, May 4, 2024. From classic couture dresses and sleek bowties to colorful hats and timeless accessories, the Kentucky Derby Style Guide highlights traditional, yet modern takes on quintessential Kentucky Derby fashion from longstanding fashion partners and brands like vineyard vines, Longines, Radley London, Brackish, and more.

"There is truly nothing like the fashion found at the Kentucky Derby. It's a feast of popping colors, new trends, and unique looks which are all elevated by the ever-fabulous headwear – its influence is engrained in American culture," said Zanna Roberts Rassi. "Created with more than a century's worth of trends in mind, I hope fans feel inspired by the history found in the Kentucky Derby Style Guide when pulling together their outfits to wear for this year's race."

A Kentucky Derby look is not complete without headwear. Many hats and fascinators featured in the Kentucky Derby Style Guide are designs of three notable milliners whom Churchill Downs is proud to welcome back with the honor of being named a featured milliner for this year's 150th anniversary. Christine A. Moore Millinery (Christine Moore), Formé Millinery (Jenny Pfanenstiel) and The Hat Girls (Kate Smith and Rachel Bell) were selected based on their dedication to their craft as well as their passion for bringing color, beauty, and radiance to the Derby. Each milliner's headwear offers a unique approach for the Kentucky Derby Style Guide, resulting in an array of looks for every type of fan, no matter their race day style.

"Each year during Derby weekend, Churchill Downs transforms into more than just a racetrack – it's a remarkable fashion show where guests from all over the world show off stunning outfits from head to toe. Partnering with Zanna to create the Kentucky Derby Style Guide is the perfect way to celebrate this momentous year and recognize the incredible looks associated with race day over the decades," said Casey Ramage Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. "We are also thrilled to bring back returning fashion partners who have continued to help celebrate Derby fashion through the years. Their spectacular new collections highlighted throughout the Guide and curated specifically for the 150th Kentucky Derby are ideal for fans attending in person or watching at home."

To check out the digital version of the Official Style Guide please visit, https://www.kentuckyderby.com/style-guide/; Looks within can be shopped online on specific retailers' websites. To learn additional details about this year's race, please visit https://www.kentuckyderby.com/.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. The 150th Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

