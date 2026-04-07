Churchill Downs Teams Up with CAFÉ™ and Cookbook Author Caroline Chambers to Inspire Kentucky Derby At-Home Watch Party Experiences for Fans Around the World

Content Creators Xandy Sutherland Nickel and Miguel Buencamino Also Tapped to Help Celebrate the Derby Spirit

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") today announced a multi-year partnership with CAFÉ™ to help fans create the ultimate watch parties for the Kentucky Derby® from the comfort of their own homes. A leader in design choice, style and performance, CAFÉ appliances customize the entertaining experience, giving hosts the opportunity to create a delicious array of food and beverages in a sophisticated kitchen while still enjoying the race alongside their guests.

Kentucky Derby® Team Ups with CAFÉ™ and Cookbook author Caroline Chambers to Inspire At-Home Watch Party Experiences for Fans Everywhere

CAFÉ aims to inspire hosts to bring the same curated culinary experiences found at Churchill Downs to their own home parties. For further race-day inspiration, CAFÉ and Churchill Downs have partnered with Caroline Chambers – a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and culinary content creator – to curate a 'Kentucky Derby At-home' menu. Combining her recipe expertise and the power of her own CAFÉ appliances, Caroline's 'Kentucky Derby At-home' recipes pair Derby traditions with easy, yet creative twists, so fans can seamlessly infuse their home celebrations with signature flavors of the racetrack.

"Bringing together CAFÉ and Churchill Downs unites two iconic Louisville brands and brings the entertaining spirit of the Kentucky Derby into home kitchens nationwide," said Mary Putman, vice president of marketing & brand for the GE Appliances House of Brands. "Derby-inspired flavors honor tradition while inviting every at-home cook to put their own twist on a classic. That same sense of personal expression is at the heart of CAFÉ, where customizable design and enhanced performance make it easy for hosts and home chefs alike to create memorable celebrations with style."

In celebration of all the creative possibilities of at-home hosting, Churchill Downs has tapped additional content creators to help hosts impress their guests with their race day festivities. With approachable cocktail recipes from Charleston-based recipe and drink creator Miguel Buencamino (Holy City Handcraft) and entertaining tips from hospitality expert Xandy Sutherland Nickel, fans will have everything they need to bring the magic of the Derby experience to life in their own ways.

"We want viewers around the globe to be able to experience the spirit of the Kentucky Derby beyond the race itself, and food and drinks are a key part of any Derby day celebration," said Michelle Walkup, Churchill Downs Racetrack marketing director. "We're excited to partner with CAFÉ and Caroline Chambers along with Miguel and Xandy, to ensure that fans everywhere have the tools they need to create every element of the race day experience wherever they may be celebrating."

For more information about party hosting tips and tricks, including Caroline Chambers' At-Home Menu and curated insights from cocktail, décor, and entertaining experts, please visit: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/derby-at-home/.

To learn additional details about this year's race, please visit https://www.kentuckyderby.com/. Tune into NBC on Saturday, May 2 to watch the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About CAFÉ™

As a leader in design choice and performance, CAFÉ™ offers a full suite of distinct kitchen appliances with elements inspired by the latest fashion trends. Offering customizable appliances at a mass premium price point, CAFÉ fuels self-expression by empowering its owners to reflect their own style and personality through its line of major and small kitchen appliances. For the latest products, visit www.cafeappliances.com or follow @cafeappliances on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, or YouTube.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America's #1 Appliance Company1 and trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 90,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $2 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there's always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack