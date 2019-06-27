Churchill Management Group Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Advisers

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Churchill Management Group has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers*. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

In compiling its list of elite RIA firms, Financial Times evaluated firms based on their assets under management growth, years in existence, industry credentials of advisers, and compliance records.

"At Churchill Management we believe that close personal attention and a commitment to building wealth over the long term is key to helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals," said Randy Conner, President of Churchill Management Group. "We appreciate that Financial Times has acknowledged our dedication to this goal."

About Churchill Management Group

Founded in 1963, Churchill Management serves over 6,200 clients with combined assets of over $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2018. The firm credits its success to a combination of its commitment to communication, dedicated service teams, and unique blend of Tactical and Fully Invested strategies tailored around Comprehensive Financial Planning.

*2019 FINANCIAL TIMES 300 TOP REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISERS ranking is for Churchill Management Group ("CMG"). The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

SOURCE Churchill Management Group

Related Links

http://www.churchillmanagement.com

