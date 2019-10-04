Churchill Management Group Ranked a Top 50 RIA Firm by Barron's and Named in the Barron's Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Management Group jumped 11 spots to #21 on Barron's Magazine's recently released list of the nation's Top 50 RIA Firms. This is in addition to Chairman & CEO, Fred Fern, being named in the Barron's Hall of Fame.*

In compiling its list of top RIA firms, Barron's reviews firms based on factors such as quality of practice, assets under management, revenue, and regulatory record. Additionally, the Hall of Fame recognizes advisors who exemplify long-term success and commitment to their clients.

"I am incredibly proud of Churchill's continued growth and dedication to helping our clients achieve their personal and financial goals," said President, Randy Conner. "We are honored that Barron's recognized the skills and value that we provide to our clients."

About Churchill Management Group

Founded in 1963, Churchill Management serves over 6,000 clients with combined assets of over $6.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The firm credits its success to a combination of its commitment to communication, dedicated service teams, and unique blend of Tactical and Fully Invested strategies tailored around Comprehensive Financial Planning.

Disclosures:

*BARRON'S TOP 50 RIA FIRMS FOR 2019 ranking is for Churchill Management Group ("CMG"). The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience because the ratings reflects a quantitative and qualitative analysis of factors that may include only a sample of the experience of CMG's clients. The rating is not indicative of future performance. CMG did not pay a fee to participate in the Rankings, but did purchase reprints of the Barron's article. According to Barron's: The formula Barron's uses to rank advisors is proprietary. The rankings are based on data provided by individual advisors and their firms. Advisor data is confirmed via regulatory databases, cross-checks with securities firms and conversations with individual advisors. The formula Barron's uses to rank advisors is proprietary. It has three major components: assets managed, revenue produced and quality of practice. Investment returns are not a component of the rankings because an advisor's returns are dictated largely by the risk tolerance of clients. The quality-of-practice component includes an evaluation of each advisor's regulatory record.

*BARRON'S HALL OF FAME ranking is for Fred Fern. The rating may not be representative of any one client's experience. The rating is not indicative of future performance. CMG did not pay a fee to participate in the Hall of Fame. According to Barron's: The Hall of Fame is an award honoring a group of advisors who exemplify long-term success and commitment to their clients. Each member of the Hall of Fame has appeared in 10 or more of Barron's annual Top 100 Advisor rankings.

