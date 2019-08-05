Churchill Management Group's President, Randy Conner, Named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of Most Influential Wealth Managers

"Since 1963, Churchill Management Group has been committed to serving the wealth management needs of Los Angeles," said Randy Conner, President of Churchill Management Group. "We appreciate that the Los Angeles Business Journal has acknowledged our dedication to this goal."

About Churchill Management Group

Founded in 1963, Churchill Management serves over 6,300 clients with combined assets of over $6.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The firm credits its success to a combination of its commitment to communication, dedicated service teams, and unique blend of Tactical and Fully Invested strategies tailored around Comprehensive Financial Planning.

*2019 LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL'S MOST INFLUENTIAL WEALTH MANAGERS. The Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Influential Wealth Managers listing is for Randy Conner of Churchill Management Group ("CMG"). CMG did not pay a fee to participate in the Listing, but may purchase reprints of the Los Angeles Business Journal article. The Listing is based on nominations received by the Los Angeles Business Journal from members of the Los Angeles business community. A selection board within the Los Angeles Business Journal selects the nominees to be listed based on their accomplishments in the prior 18 months. A person listed must be based in Los Angeles County.

SOURCE Churchill Management Group

Related Links

http://www.churchillmanagement.com

