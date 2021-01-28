Church's Chicken® unveils new signature Texas Tenders™

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken, the national fried chicken quick-service restaurant beloved for its bone-in chicken, today announced the arrival of its newest boneless chicken category offering: Church's Texas Tenders™. Starting Jan. 28, Church's new Texas Tenders will be a permanent menu item, meeting the growing demand for high-quality boneless chicken and on-the-go menu options following the successful launch of the Church's Chicken Sandwich in October 2020. The Texas Tenders are big and bold, taking inspiration from Church's home state of Texas, and are debuting in the Tenders 'N Shrimp meal, a limited-time combo offering available for Lent.

Church's Tenders 'N Shrimp meal is available for a limited time only at participating Church’s restaurants, while supplies last.

"The evolution of our tenders with the introduction of our new Texas Tenders gives our guests even more reasons to choose Church's," said Brian Gies, chief marketing officer for Church's. "With the new Texas Tenders 'N Shrimp meal, we're combining two menu items packed with the flavors our fans crave. You can taste the punched-up flavor in every bite of these Texas Tenders and Crispy Butterfly Shrimp, delivering an authentic taste of down-home cooking."

The new Texas Tenders are marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded with Church's signature seasoning blend and cooked to a golden crisp. To boost the flavor even more, the Texas Tenders will come with new Smoky Honey-Q dipping sauce that is a blend of BBQ and honey mustard with a hint of seasoning that adds a combination of sweet, heat and smoke in every dip.

Delivering even bigger, bolder value, each Texas Tenders 'N Shrimp meal is served with two Texas Tenders, four Crispy Shrimp, fries, a Honey-Butter Biscuit™ and cocktail sauce, all for just $5.

This seasonal meal deal is available for a limited time only at participating Church's restaurants, while supplies last. Guests can easily and safely order the new Texas Tenders 'N Shrimp meal at their local Church's via drive-thru, carry-out and Order Ahead where available nationwide. The Texas Tenders join the Church's Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item, extending the brand's culinary innovation in the boneless chicken space.

To accompany the "drop" of Church's new Tenders 'N Shrimp meal, the brand is releasing an exclusive Look Book featuring fashion-inspired photos of the Tenders and Shrimp, inviting fans to indulge in the art of this new homestyle combination. By following Church's on social media, super-fans may have a chance to get their hands on a limited-edition Church's fanny pack, insulated and ready to carry a Texas Tenders 'N Shrimp meal around in style. The stylish fanny pack is a perfect accessory to keep those flavor-packed tenders and crispy shrimp nice and warm while on-the-go.

To learn more about the new Church's Texas Tenders 'N Shrimp meal, and to find a nearby location, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded. The chain is famous for its Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brands Texas Chicken® and Church's Texas Chicken® outside the U.S.) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

