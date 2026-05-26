Experienced marketing and digital transformation leader to strengthen the commercial engine and drive measurable results for restaurants and franchisees

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Texas Chicken® today announced the appointment of Kevin Nemeth as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Nemeth will lead the company's commercial strategy, overseeing brand, marketing, digital, loyalty, CRM, guest engagement, menu strategy, pricing, product innovation, and revenue growth across the system.

Church’s Texas Chicken® Names Kevin Nemeth Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Nemeth will focus on strengthening and connecting the company's commercial capabilities, from how Church's shows up as a brand creatively and culturally to how it engages guests digitally, supports menu innovation, and performs in restaurants. He will also focus on driving traffic, increasing guest visit frequency, supporting franchisees at the store level, and bringing new ideas to the guest experience while staying rooted in the bold flavor and value Church's is known for.

Nemeth brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth and leading digital transformation across restaurant, retail, financial services, and consumer brands. Most recently, he served as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer for Authentic Restaurant Brands, where he led marketing and digital strategy across a multi-brand portfolio. He has also held leadership roles at Popeyes, TD Bank, L'Oréal, and HSN.

Nemeth has built a strong track record of using integrated marketing and digital strategy to strengthen restaurant brands. His expertise includes loyalty, CRM, media, off-premise, and guest experience, with a focus on building stronger guest relationships and improving restaurant-level performance. At Popeyes, he helped grow digital sales from roughly 4% to nearly 20% of total sales and played a key role in launching Popeyes Rewards, which reached more than 5 million users within its first six months.

"Church's is entering an important phase of growth, and our ability to connect with guests in more relevant and measurable ways will be critical to our continued success," said Roland Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Church's Texas Chicken. "Kevin understands how to drive traffic, increase frequency, and translate stronger engagement into meaningful restaurant-level performance. He will help us continue delivering the value and experience people have come to expect from Church's since 1952."

As EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Nemeth will help connect brand, digital, loyalty, menu strategy, and restaurant execution into a more integrated commercial approach. His work will support Church's continued efforts to modernize the guest experience while staying rooted in the value and quality the brand is known for.

"Church's is a brand with a strong foundation and a lot of opportunity ahead," said Nemeth. "What stood out to me is the combination of real growth potential and the genuine connection to the communities it serves. I'm excited to help build on that and support the brand's next chapter."

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 74th anniversary in 2026.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken