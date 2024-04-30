ChurnZero announces CSM Appreciation Week 2024

The SaaS industry's annual celebration of customer success managers returns for the third year with more appreciation, more swag, and more reasons to take part.

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has announced CSM Appreciation Week 2024. Taking place May 6 to May 10, 2024, the third annual celebration of customer success managers (CSMs) introduces new ways to acknowledge CSMs' dedication, valuable resources to build new skills, and opportunities to win swag.

"CSMs everywhere have gone above and beyond for their customers, and their companies, in the last 12 months," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "They are meeting higher expectations, often with fewer resources. They're coaching more customers, mastering new technology, and continuing to deliver recurring revenue. We wish every CSM a happy CSM Appreciation Week, and the recognition they deserve."

What's on the agenda for CSM Appreciation Week 2024?

New ways to appreciate: The CSM Appreciation Week Kudoboard is a public platform for acknowledging CSMs and their work. Everyone in the SaaS industry is invited to create multimedia messages for their colleagues and contacts. Each day, authors of the best five posts will win a CSM Appreciation Week t-shirt for their support.

The CSM Appreciation Week Kudoboard is a public platform for acknowledging CSMs and their work. Everyone in the SaaS industry is invited to create multimedia messages for their colleagues and contacts. Each day, authors of the best five posts will win a CSM Appreciation Week t-shirt for their support. New resources for CSMs : On Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 9 , CSMs can tune into two mini-webinars led by CS coach Ryan Johansen . These impactful, 20-minute sessions provide tips on how to run a book of business more effectively, and how to build the resilience to bounce back from common setbacks.

: On and , CSMs can tune into two mini-webinars led by CS coach . These impactful, 20-minute sessions provide tips on how to run a book of business more effectively, and how to build the resilience to bounce back from common setbacks. New research and advocacy: ChurnZero and SuccessCOACHING will reveal new research on how CSMs are faring in 2024's efficiency-focused SaaS economy. The report will provide insight into CSM job satisfaction, causes of happiness and stress, ability to meet goals, and skills and training needs, with advice to help managers improve team outcomes, effectiveness, and morale.

CSM Appreciation Week's official partners include Absorb Software, Alignmint Growth Strategies, Champify, CSM Practice, ESG, Growth Molecules, GUIDEcx, HelloCCO, Higher Logic Vanilla, Infinite Renewals, JanYoungCX, Melo Associates, Practical CSM, Stress Less and Get More Done, Satrix Solutions, SlapFive, Success Chain, Success in Black, SuccessCOACHING, The Success League, and Techtonic Lift.

Find out more and join the celebrations at CSM Appreciation Week 2024.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact. Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero