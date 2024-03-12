ChurnZero announces ZERO-IN 2024, its fourth annual summit for customer success leaders, in Washington, D.C. this October

Registration is open for the essential customer success leadership conference on October 16-17, with speaking opportunities available in three conference tracks: Innovate, Impact and Influence.

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has announced the return, under a new name, of its annual customer success (CS) leadership conference. This October, ZERO-IN 2024 (formerly BIG RYG) will see hundreds of CS industry leaders gather once again in Washington, D.C. to shape, share, and evolve the strategies and best practices of customer success with an agenda of learning and networking. Registration is open now with an early-bird discount available through July 1, 2024.

ZERO-IN 2024 will take place October 16-17, in a venue with sweeping views of Washington D.C., and the surrounding area. Customer success industry experts, thought leaders, and executives are invited to submit speaking proposals by April 26, aligned to one of three tracks designed to offer maximum value to ZERO-IN's leadership audience:

INNOVATE: Explore transformative technologies, ideas, and strategies for digital customer success.

IMPACT: Optimize CS processes and programs for better customer experiences, retention, and efficiency.

INFLUENCE: Discover new ways to lead and influence CS teams, C-suites, and industry peers.

"We're excited to announce ZERO-IN 2024, the flagship event of ChurnZero's celebrated and much-imitated events series for customer success leaders," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero.

"As customer success teams continue to broaden their scope and influence beyond customer health, we're retiring the BIG RYG name, which stood for the red, yellow and green of health scoring. ZERO-IN reflects the new power of CS to target opportunities for growth, to work with precision and power in protecting and building revenue, and to influence and shape the success of their SaaS and subscription businesses."

Like last year, an optional customer training day will precede the main conference. ChurnZero's training team will help attendees build their skills, whether foundational or advanced, in the industry's top-rated customer success software.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for industry partners and vendors to put their brands front and center at the event. Last year's event welcomed nearly 300 customer success leaders, with 50 speakers and 30 workshops and sessions, with presentations from brands including Synthesia, Squire, Monday.com, LinkedIn, Discovery Education, Clear Digital, Countable, ESG, Higher Logic, Infinite Renewals, Katalon, Marigold, Success in Black, The Success League, Valuize, and more.

Find out more and register for ZERO-IN 2024.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help customer success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero