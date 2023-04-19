ChurnZero becomes first purpose-built Customer Success platform to earn 1,000 G2 reviews

With a G2 Satisfaction Score of 96, ChurnZero now holds G2's highest overall rating for any Customer Success platform on the market.

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero , the platform and partner for Customer Success, has earned its 1,000th customer review on leading software marketplace G2, becoming the first purpose-built Customer Success platform to do so. ChurnZero is now G2's highest-rated Customer Success software platform, based on validated reviews by ChurnZero customers, and is the leader of G2's Momentum Grid for Customer Success based on growth trajectory, user satisfaction, employee growth and digital presence.

ChurnZero helps SaaS and subscription businesses achieve sustainable, customer-led growth by keeping customers, expanding accounts, and building recurring revenue. Described in its one-thousandth G2 review as "a game changer for managing your customers at scale," the company has earned a remarkable body of G2 reviews comprising 909 five-star reviews, 81 four-star reviews, and just 10 reviews of three stars or fewer.

"This is a significant milestone for the relatively new and evolving Customer Success industry—and, for ChurnZero, it's all the more significant because customer feedback informs everything we do," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We're grateful to every ChurnZero customer who took the time to share their experiences and feedback on G2, and we're honored that Customer Success teams around the world consider ChurnZero their platform and partner of choice."

In 2023 alone, G2 has recognized ChurnZero with awards and badges including Momentum Leader, Best Relationship, High Performer, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Easiest Doing Business With, and named ChurnZero to its Best Software lists for Fastest Growing Products and Top Project Management Products. ChurnZero has earned G2's "Best Relationship" and "Leader" awards for the last 21 and 19 quarters respectively.

