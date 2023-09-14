ChurnZero becomes G2's #1 Customer Success software

G2's Fall 2023 Grid Report for Customer Success ranks ChurnZero as category leader and highest-rated for user satisfaction, based on customer reviews and market presence.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has advanced to the top of the Customer Success software category in the latest Grid Report from leading software marketplace G2. ChurnZero leads the category based on its G2 score, a custom algorithm that scores products and vendors according to customer satisfaction and market presence. With an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5, ChurnZero also holds G2's highest rating for user satisfaction with a Customer Success platform.

ChurnZero's software platform helps Customer Success (CS) teams at SaaS and subscription businesses scale their impact, work more efficiently, increase customer value, retain, and expand accounts, and drive more recurring revenue. The company is a recognized industry innovator with recent launches that include the time-saving Customer Success AI™, the customizable playbooks and journey templates of Launchpad, and Renewal and Forecast Hub, a powerful toolkit enabling CS teams to confidently manage renewal, expansion, and revenue forecasting.

ChurnZero has earned more than 1,000 verified five-star reviews on G2.com after becoming the first Customer Success software platform to reach 1,000 reviews earlier this year. Recent reviews highlight ChurnZero's ease of use, powerful segmentation and automation, high levels of customizability, seamless platform integrations, best-in-class onboarding and support, and innovative AI tools.

"We celebrate this milestone with a sincere appreciation of every ChurnZero customer who shared their experiences and insights with a G2 review," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "As a true partner to our customers, we reaffirm our commitment to listening thoughtfully to their feedback, and incorporating it at every step as we build, innovate, and help them succeed."

To find out more, view G2's Fall 2023 Grid Report for Customer Success.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's Customer Success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero