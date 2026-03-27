ChurnZero earns top marks in G2's Spring 2026 Grid Report for Customer Success, reinforcing its position as a leading platform and partner for customer growth

High scores for customer satisfaction, platform performance, support, and core customer success capabilities reinforce ChurnZero's position as a trusted choice for teams focused on retention and expansion.

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer growth, earned high marks in G2's Spring 2026 Grid Report for Customer Success, reinforcing its position in the areas customer teams care about most: customer satisfaction, core functionality, platform performance, and day-to-day execution. The recognition reflects more than 1,500 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 rating on G2. In the report, ChurnZero achieved a Satisfaction score of 96, outperforming other customer success platforms in G2's Leader quadrant by 7 to 42 points.

Customers also rated ChurnZero highly as a business partner: 96% said it is easy to do business with, 96% gave its support services high marks, and 95% of reviewers said that ChurnZero is headed in the right direction. The company also achieved an overall Net Promoter Score of 89, 18 to 36 points higher than other complete customer success platforms in the Leader quadrant.

The G2 Grid ranks products across 38 items within 10 major categories, such as Features, Generative AI, Implementation Performance, ROI, and Satisfaction. Overall, ChurnZero placed in the top three across all 38 line items, ranking No. 1 in 17, No. 2 in 15, and No. 3 in six.

Across core customer success capabilities, ChurnZero scored above the market average in areas such as health scoring, segmentation, and engagement. It also led in platform fundamentals like data security, integrations, and performance and reliability — capabilities that enable customer teams to operate with consistency and scale.

Peer validation on G2 matters

Customer success buyers rely on outside validation from peers who use the software every day. G2 reports provide buyers with a market view shaped by customer feedback and real-world adoption, not vendor messaging alone. That context matters, considering G2 published 27,019 Spring 2026 reports and only 3% of products and services earned a Leader badge.

Pioneering the future of AI in customer growth

Beyond what G2 measures, ChurnZero continues to advance AI in customer growth.

"From the beginning, ChurnZero has focused on giving customer teams the tools, data, and visibility they need to drive growth," said You Mon Tsang, co-founder and CEO of ChurnZero. "We believe the future of customer growth is autonomous, and the best customer teams will lead the way. Customer teams are uniquely positioned to make that future real because they have the clearest and most complete view of the customer. AI builds on that foundation, helping teams move faster, make better decisions, and increase their impact on both the customer experience and revenue."

Understanding ChurnZero's position in the G2 Leader Quadrant

G2 Grid Reports give buyers a high-level view of a software category by mapping products on two axes: Satisfaction and Market Presence. Leaders, like ChurnZero, score highly on both, signaling strong customer sentiment and real-world market traction.

To learn more about ChurnZero, or schedule a product demo, visit ChurnZero.com.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently, and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise, and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal, and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows, and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation, and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

Contact

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SOURCE ChurnZero