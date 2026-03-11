Industry first by ChurnZero gives AI agents unparalleled understanding of a company's unique processes and product know-how

AI Knowledge Sources allows ChurnZero's 'digital teammates' to learn every detail and best practice within company knowledge bases.

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has enhanced its embedded AI agents with connected knowledge source integrations—enabling them to more completely understand the nuances of any business, its products and services, the needs of its customers, and how its customer success team works. Available now, AI Knowledge Sources offers initial integrations with Atlassian's Confluence and Zendesk Guide, with more integrations to follow shortly.

This additional knowledge further differentiates ChurnZero AI as the most context-aware and deeply embedded agentic AI within a customer success platform, providing extra confidence for ambitious teams looking to scale and drive revenue autonomously. ChurnZero's suite of more than a dozen agents is already fueled by the most comprehensive customer datasets, ranging from call notes, sentiment, and product usage data to seamless data syncs with CRM, LMS, support and other business systems.

"AI is only as good as the datasets it has," says Abby Hammer, ChurnZero's chief customer and product officer. "With datasets and sources this comprehensive—plus thoughtful engineering focused on what customer success teams really need—ChurnZero AI is transformative. Our customers are rapidly recognizing our AI agents as digital teammates, aware of and attuned to the nuances of their businesses, and reliable in a way that generic AI solutions are not."

Customers can selectively connect their ChurnZero AI agents directly to their knowledge sources with a few clicks, maintaining detailed control of which articles, spaces, or documents ChurnZero can reference. Once enabled, the agents' actions and recommendations will reflect this extra knowledge of products, processes, and internal playbooks. For example:

Echo detects dissatisfaction signals in unstructured customer engagement data and cross-references each finding against your product documentation before creating a feedback ticket. If a customer says they "can't export reports," Echo checks whether that feature exists before flagging it as a gap, so your product team gets filtered, validated feedback instead of noise.





detects dissatisfaction signals in unstructured customer engagement data and cross-references each finding against your product documentation before creating a feedback ticket. If a customer says they "can't export reports," Echo checks whether that feature exists before flagging it as a gap, so your product team gets filtered, validated feedback instead of noise. Scribe composes customer-facing emails that go far beyond generic AI drafts. It references your knowledge base for accurate instructions, surfaces related features the customer may not be using, and weaves in best practices from internal playbooks, creating detailed, useful emails your CSM can send in seconds.





composes customer-facing emails that go far beyond generic AI drafts. It references your knowledge base for accurate instructions, surfaces related features the customer may not be using, and weaves in best practices from internal playbooks, creating detailed, useful emails your CSM can send in seconds. Consult creates custom Success Plans based on customers' strategic goals and cross-references internal playbooks to recommend the best steps and measurable actions. Grounded in the customer's own words and your team's proven best practices, Consult delivers plans that feel tailored and credible, unlike generic templates.

AI Knowledge Sources is the latest in a series of AI firsts by ChurnZero. ChurnZero was the first customer success platform first to embed generative AI, the first to incorporate AI-powered relationship scoring and analysis with Engagement AI, the first to embed purpose-built agentic AI for customer teams, and the first to launch a dedicated, in-platform AI Marketplace.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI platform and partner for customer growth.

Customer teams use ChurnZero to drive revenue and retention, work more efficiently, and deliver the best possible customer experience.

The platform unifies your customer data, team expertise, and AI into a single system engineered to elevate customer success. It provides clear insight into what customers need and helps you deliver it, making it easy to scale onboarding, adoption, renewal, and expansion programs as your customer base grows.

ChurnZero's AI agents are purpose-built for the specific needs of customer teams. They interpret customer data, embed seamlessly into your existing workflows, and are flexible by design. You decide how much you want AI to do, and where and when it does it, so you're always in control.

ChurnZero is more than software. Our CS, implementation, and support teams are true partners who ensure your team succeeds at scale.

