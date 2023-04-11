ChurnZero launches Renewal and Forecast Hub for Customer Success teams

Customer Success leaders and their teams can now confidently track, forecast, and take ownership of their organization's renewal, upsell and expansion revenue.

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has launched Renewal and Forecast Hub, enabling Customer Success (CS) teams to confidently own and forecast account growth and recurring revenue. Fully contained within ChurnZero and integrated with leading CRMs, the tool provides revenue and forecast insights to help CS teams gain predictability, maximize growth opportunities, identify and mitigate revenue risks, and design effective, collaborative revenue strategies.

Increasingly, Customer Success teams own revenue or have a direct line to it: 50% of teams own renewals, 42% own expansion, and NRR (net revenue retention) is the top performance metric for CS teams. However, these teams are underequipped with purpose-built technology for their roles. With flexible configuration and automatic analytics, Renewal and Forecast Hub gives CS teams a central source of revenue insights and analysis, without the need to manually move and configure data from spreadsheets and CRMs. CS leaders can forecast, track and analyze projected revenue across their team's entire book of business, while individual Customer Success managers can do the same for their own accounts.

With predictive analysis enhanced by customer health scores, and intuitive analysis of key revenue metrics, Renewal and Forecast Hub makes ChurnZero the complete solution for CS teams looking to own or influence revenue authoritatively.

"Customer Success teams who own or have a direct line to revenue have more impact and influence, superior retention rates, and greater resilience to cost-cutting measures driven by economic uncertainty," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "If CS teams are tasked with retention, then they also need the ability to manage and forecast revenue opportunities and threats accurately and efficiently. Renewal and Forecast Hub gives CS teams everything they need to either own recurring revenue for their organization, or partner effectively with the team that does."

Available now, Renewal and Forecast Hub gives CS teams and leaders:

Purpose-built efficiency: CS teams can self-sufficiently access and analyze renewal, upsell, expansion, and revenue data, without manual data work or cross-departmental requests.





CS teams can self-sufficiently access and analyze renewal, upsell, expansion, and revenue data, without manual data work or cross-departmental requests. Accurate forecasting: incorporated customer health scores give CS teams predictability with a better understanding of each account's likelihood to renew, expand or churn.





incorporated customer health scores give CS teams predictability with a better understanding of each account's likelihood to renew, expand or churn. Proactive risk mitigation: CS teams can identify churn risks earlier, ensure on-time renewal decisions, and view the revenue of at-risk accounts against targeted goals.





CS teams can identify churn risks earlier, ensure on-time renewal decisions, and view the revenue of at-risk accounts against targeted goals. Strategic fine-tuning : CS teams can analyze and slice data by users, teams, cohorts, and more to gain insights into trends and inform future strategies.





: CS teams can analyze and slice data by users, teams, cohorts, and more to gain insights into trends and inform future strategies. Intuitive reporting: CS teams and individuals can easily showcase NRR, GRR (gross revenue retention), churn rate and expansion revenue for check-ins, strategy adjustments, board presentations and more.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, intuitive Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

