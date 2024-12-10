ChurnZero partners with Gong to centralize AI customer insights for customer success teams

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has launched an integration with Gong, the revenue AI company, to help customer success (CS) teams manage and understand their existing customers more efficiently. The integration automatically pulls Gong's customer interaction data and AI-powered insights into ChurnZero's workflows, giving CS teams seamless access to insights and action items from customer engagements within their customer success platform.

ChurnZero users can access their Gong customer interaction data and insights with AI-generated highlights, analysis, and transcripts in their ChurnZero Command Center dashboards and customer profile timelines. Users can also create segments based on meeting note content, enabling scaled, proactive responses to opportunities and trends surfaced across larger books of business.

CS teams using ChurnZero and Gong will benefit from:

Unified customer success data: Centralizing call recordings and notes in ChurnZero creates a more complete record of customer interactions within ChurnZero's account profiles.

Extra-efficient workflows: Teams can use ChurnZero's automation and reporting tools to create AI-driven follow-up workflows for customer success teams, enhanced with Gong's customer interaction data.

Timeliness and relevance: CS teams can view supplemental insights before and after Gong calls managed from ChurnZero, including customer health, sentiment, adoption, and journey data, to ensure that each customer's most pressing issues are addressed.

"To build deeper relationships and drive revenue growth efficiently, customer success teams need more context and less complexity," says Abby Hammer, chief customer and product officer, ChurnZero. "Our integration partnership with Gong turns every customer interaction into a source of actionable insights with no manual effort required—giving ChurnZero users a competitive edge in delivering value and better customer experiences at scale."

"ChurnZero's integration with Gong allows Customer Success teams to leverage Gong's insights from every customer interaction," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem and Business Development at Gong. "Our partnership will further help CS teams elevate their customer success strategies and better respond to existing customers' needs."

To learn more about ChurnZero's integrations for customer success teams, visit ChurnZero.

ChurnZero is the latest company to join the Gong Collective, a group of technology leaders that partner with Gong to connect more than 250 tools and services to the Gong Revenue AI Platform. The Gong Collective reduces integration complexity, simplifies setup, and enables customers to unlock more value from the platform.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact. Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero