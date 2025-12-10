¡HOLA! Américas Celebrates Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala Honoring Chita Rivera and Adrienne Arsht in Miami

From Broadway legend Chita Rivera to philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, the gala spotlighted Latina excellence, leadership and cultural innovation.

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡HOLA! Américas celebrated a historic milestone with the debut of its Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala, a premier event honoring Latina leaders, creators and cultural influencers across the Americas. Held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the Miami gala brought together powerhouse women, global changemakers, and prominent figures from entertainment, the arts, business, and public service for a night dedicated to Latin America's excellence and cultural impact.

The gala, which welcomed more than 500 attendees, marked the first live edition of the Latina Powerhouse Top 100, a recognition platform launched digitally in 2020 during Hispanic Heritage Month to highlight Latina leadership, innovation and achievements across the Americas. This year's ceremony honored two iconic women: Chita Rivera, the legendary Broadway trailblazer and recipient of the 2025 Latina Powerhouse honorable mention, and Adrienne Arsht, a renowned philanthropist, business leader, and cultural advocate who received the inaugural Latina de Corazón award.

Renowned journalist Patricia Janiot served as master of ceremonies, welcoming special guests Carmen Sánchez Pérez and Mercedes Sánchez Pérez —vice presidents and members of the founding family of the ¡HOLA! Media Group —alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ; Belén Alfaro, Consul General of Spain in Miami; Nagidmy Márquez Acosta, Chief Content Officer of ¡HOLA! Américas; and keynote speaker Adrienne Arsht, who received a standing ovation.

In her remarks, Mayor Levine Cava highlighted the importance of Latina leadership in Miami's growth and cultural evolution, noting that their work is shaping "a future for Miami—and for our entire region—that will be more inclusive, more creative and proudly Latino." She added, "This is your city. This is your home. And it is an honor to celebrate you today."

Introducing the Latina de Corazón award, Márquez Acosta reflected on Arsht's influential role in advancing Latino arts and culture. She noted that "Adrienne Arsht is one of the most influential advocates for cultural advancement and Latino progress in the United States." As Arsht entered "her own home, the Arsht Center," Márquez Acosta described her as a generous force, a courageous visionary and a devoted architect of progress, adding that the recognition honored what Arsht "is now and always will be, a Latina de Corazon."

With a moving speech, Arsht spoke about her deep connection to the Latino community in Miami and the inspiration she has drawn from it. She emphasized her belief in supporting voices that uplift and strengthen others, crediting Latinos with doing so "time and time again" for the city. Despite not being Latina by birth, she acknowledged that their "warmth, stories, and extraordinary spirit" have shaped her heart.

Consul General Belén Alfaro Hernández highlighted the deep cultural ties between Spain and Latin America, calling this bond a "cultural treasure" to be protected and strengthened. She told the honorees that their leadership reflects the best of this shared heritage and said their example shows that "when women step forward, societies move forward," thanking them for inspiring future generations of Latina leaders.

On the eve of the gala, Latina honorees gathered for an intimate dinner celebrating community and excellence. Remarks by several attendees—including acclaimed soprano Ailyn Pérez, currently starring as Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly at the Metropolitan Opera, and Grammy winner Mimy Succar—created an atmosphere of unity and admiration that set the emotional tone for the event.

As guests arrived on the red carpet, Patricia Zavala welcomed them with her undeniable charm. Later that evening at Thompson Plaza, masters of ceremonies Nadia Ferreira and Alejandro Nones led a musical showcase honoring Chita Rivera's life and career.

The celebration opened with an electrifying DJ set by Nina Sky (Nicole and Natalie Albino), transforming the plaza into a vibrant tribute to Latina rhythm.

Latina Powerhouse honorees were invited to the balcony for a surprise "Serenata Tribute" from ¡HOLA!, visible to all guests in the plaza below. From Thompson Plaza, Florida Grand Opera tenor Ray González serenaded them with "Granada" and "Perfidia," creating a powerful, emotional moment of music and gratitude.

Inspired by the glamour and grandeur of 1950s Broadway, the gala immersed guests in a world of artistry and timeless elegance. A musical tribute to Chita Rivera 's legacy became one of the defining moments of the night, featuring performances by Agustín Bernasconi, Alisun Solís, Chico Castillo, Elena Rose, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ha*Ash, Alemor, Mimy Succar, Tony Succar, Nicole Zuraitis, Yami Safdie and Patricia Zavala. All were accompanied by a 21-piece big band orchestra under the musical direction of esteemed musician Colleen Clark.

Reflecting on the platform's mission, Márquez Acosta emphasized that the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 honors not only individual achievements but also the collective brilliance of a global community whose creativity and leadership continue to uplift and inspire across borders. ¡HOLA! Américas has already begun planning the next edition of the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala, reaffirming its commitment to expanding the event's reach and strengthening its role as a premier celebration of Latina empowerment and cultural innovation.

The gala was made possible through the support of South Dade Kia, Disney, Ama Amoedo Foundation, Vida y Estilo, Consejería de Turismo de la Embajada de España, Turismo de Málaga, Lola Casademunt, JP Morgan, Donatella, Johnnie Walker, Daniela Califa, Florida Grand Opera, Neutrogena, Tequila Tesoro Azul, TD Bank, No7 and Soap & Glory.

ABOUT ¡HOLA! AMÉRICAS

¡HOLA! Américas is the leading Hispanic entertainment and lifestyle platform in the United States and Latin America, recognized for its exclusive coverage of major cultural moments and in-depth celebrity features that celebrate the best of life.

Following the successful launch of HOLA! USA in 2016 in New York, the brand built a strong presence across the United States with a bilingual digital edition in Spanish and English, designed to reflect the country's rich multicultural identity. Over time, it evolved into ¡HOLA! Américas, expanding its reach and influence across the region.

In October 2024, ¡HOLA! celebrated its 80th anniversary by illuminating the Empire State Building in ¡HOLA!'s iconic red, one of the most remarkable landmarks in the world, marking eight decades of storytelling, innovation, and cultural excellence.

¡HOLA! Américas is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! Media Group, a global communications company founded in 1944, with a presence in 18 countries, 15 print editions, 14 websites available in 8 languages, reaching 20 million unique users, and a television channel dedicated to the Hispanic audience in the United States and Latin America.

