ChurnZero releases Launchpad to enhance processes, productivity, and platform expertise for Customer Success teams

News provided by

ChurnZero

31 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

Launchpad's playbooks and journey templates give ChurnZero users expert assistance to build sophisticated, scalable engagement and collaboration programs in minimal time.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has released Launchpad, an in-platform library of playbook and journey templates to help Customer Success (CS) teams build and scale their digital programs with confidence. By giving every ChurnZero user access to expertly created, customizable templates, Launchpad enables Customer Success teams to deliver better customer outcomes while accelerating their expertise with ChurnZero's software platform and the wider best practices of digital Customer Success.

ChurnZero users can quickly search Launchpad to find templates designed for any situation, from simple follow-ups and automation to sophisticated playbooks for low feature adoption or disengaged customers, and detailed journey templates covering processes for customer lifecycle stages such as onboarding and product adoption. Users can quickly customize and deploy any template, ensuring a personal touch, then save it for future use. Managers can drive consistency and best practices by adapting templates and assigning them to their entire team to use.

As an efficient way to drive better customer outcomes at scale, repeatable playbooks and customer journeys are an essential ingredient of digital Customer Success. However, the experience and skill required to build them from scratch has been a roadblock to many CS teams, especially those new to a Customer Success platform. Launchpad brings these teams up to speed with a solution that answers their customers' needs while also accelerating their onboarding into ChurnZero's most valuable features and automation capabilities. 

"A single resource for optimized plays and journeys accelerates your Customer Success team's productivity and expertise, adds more value for customers, and creates better outcomes," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We're excited to see ChurnZero customers use Launchpad to accelerate their impact and refocus their saved time on creatively and strategically helping their customers."

Launchpad is the latest in a series of ChurnZero innovations, including Customer Success AI™, which help Customer Success teams save time and work more impactfully. To find out more, visit ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's Customer Success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact

Chris Pilbeam
[email protected]

SOURCE ChurnZero

Also from this source

ChurnZero reveals full BIG RYG 2023 agenda

ChurnZero launches AI-powered Customer Briefs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.