ChurnZero releases Launchpad to enhance processes, productivity, and platform expertise for Customer Success teams

Launchpad's playbooks and journey templates give ChurnZero users expert assistance to build sophisticated, scalable engagement and collaboration programs in minimal time.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has released Launchpad, an in-platform library of playbook and journey templates to help Customer Success (CS) teams build and scale their digital programs with confidence. By giving every ChurnZero user access to expertly created, customizable templates, Launchpad enables Customer Success teams to deliver better customer outcomes while accelerating their expertise with ChurnZero's software platform and the wider best practices of digital Customer Success.

ChurnZero users can quickly search Launchpad to find templates designed for any situation, from simple follow-ups and automation to sophisticated playbooks for low feature adoption or disengaged customers, and detailed journey templates covering processes for customer lifecycle stages such as onboarding and product adoption. Users can quickly customize and deploy any template, ensuring a personal touch, then save it for future use. Managers can drive consistency and best practices by adapting templates and assigning them to their entire team to use.

As an efficient way to drive better customer outcomes at scale, repeatable playbooks and customer journeys are an essential ingredient of digital Customer Success. However, the experience and skill required to build them from scratch has been a roadblock to many CS teams, especially those new to a Customer Success platform. Launchpad brings these teams up to speed with a solution that answers their customers' needs while also accelerating their onboarding into ChurnZero's most valuable features and automation capabilities.

"A single resource for optimized plays and journeys accelerates your Customer Success team's productivity and expertise, adds more value for customers, and creates better outcomes," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We're excited to see ChurnZero customers use Launchpad to accelerate their impact and refocus their saved time on creatively and strategically helping their customers."

Launchpad is the latest in a series of ChurnZero innovations, including Customer Success AI™, which help Customer Success teams save time and work more impactfully. To find out more, visit ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's Customer Success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

