ChurnZero reveals full BIG RYG 2023 agenda

AI, digital innovation, and efficiency are top themes at the essential conference for Customer Success leaders this October, with keynotes from industry innovators Synthesia and Squire.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, the platform and partner for Customer Success, has announced the full lineup for its BIG RYG 2023 conference in Washington, D.C, this fall. Held from October 4-5 and open to all Customer Success (CS) leaders, BIG RYG 2023 equips attendees with new perspectives, strategic and tactical advice, and actionable ideas to help their businesses grow and succeed at scale. Held at the stunning Convene venue, this year's event explores the biggest challenges and opportunities in CS, including the application of AI, innovative strategies for serving new industries, scaling CS programs, and building efficiency and team resilience in the face of 2023's economic climate.

Designed to deliver the maximum value, with no selling, and no fluff, BIG RYG 2023's agenda includes:

Keynote: Victor Riparbelli , CEO and co-founder, Synthesia , will explore what AI has in store for CS teams beyond the written word. Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs and AI researchers from UCL, Stanford , TUM, and Cambridge, Synthesia is the top-rated AI video creation platform used by thousands of companies to create videos in any language, without microphones, cameras, or actors.





Keynote: Dave Salvant, co-founder and president, Squire, will explore the challenges and opportunities of modern customer service for traditional customers. Squire, founded in New York City in 2015, is the world's leading and fastest-growing technology platform for barbershops, offering a one-stop solution for retaining customers, managing operations, and increasing revenue.





Oxford-style debate: AI in Customer Success. Presenters You Mon Tsang (ChurnZero), Kathy Isaac (Carbide), Maranda Dziekonski and others will debate the motion: "AI will replace most of your Customer Success team by 2030". BIG RYG's audience will enjoy expert arguments for and against the motion in a lively, Oxford-style format, before deciding the issue by popular vote.

BIG RYG 2023's keynote events cap a customizable agenda of more than 30 breakout sessions and hands-on hyper-workshops led by CS executives, strategists, tacticians and thought leaders from across the industry. Additionally, for the first time, BIG RYG 2023 offers an additional day of customer training preceding the two-day event, in which ChurnZero's training team will build users' expertise in customer health scoring, onboarding, and maximizing the value of ChurnZero's platform features.

"From the impact of AI to the challenges of driving efficiency as a leader, BIG RYG's speakers, panelists and experts are unafraid to tackle the most essential issues in CS in an upbeat, inspirational and actionable way," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "With the colors of customer health: red, yellow, and green (RYG) guiding us, we're excited to present an unmissable agenda of insights, know-how and new connections to help Customer Success leaders navigate the challenges and opportunities they face this year and beyond."

Find out more and view the full agenda at BIG RYG 2023.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for Customer Success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero's Customer Success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to Customer Success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

