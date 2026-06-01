CI Global Asset Management Completes Acquisition of Invesco's Canadian Investment Fund Assets

TORONTO and ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced the successful completion of CI GAM's acquisition of the management agreements relating to Invesco's Canadian fund business with combined total assets under management of approximately C$27 billion.

CI GAM English

Effective today, CI GAM, the Canadian asset management subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. ("CI"), has become manager of 98 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds previously offered by Invesco Canada Ltd. The transaction, which was first announced on January 13, 2026, has increased CI GAM's assets under management to approximately C$175 billion.

Invesco and CI GAM have also formed a long-term strategic partnership under which Invesco affiliates continue to provide portfolio management services to 61 of the funds through a sub-advisory arrangement with total assets under management of approximately C$13 billion, ensuring a consistent investment experience for securityholders in those funds.

"This transaction strengthens our position as a leader in the Canadian investment fund industry, significantly adding to our assets under management and broadening our capabilities," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. "We have enhanced our fund lineup with an extensive range of new strategies, including a robust ETF franchise – creating one of the industry's most comprehensive and diverse product offerings.

"This acquisition demonstrates our deep commitment to investing in the development and growth of all aspects of our Canadian wealth and asset management operations. As CI GAM continues to scale, we are equipped with greater resources to deliver investment excellence and effective, high-quality services and solutions that meet the needs of Canadian advisors and investors."

"Invesco remains committed to serving Canadian investors with our wide range of global investment strategies, and we look forward to continued growth through our partnership with CI GAM, one of Canada's leading wealth and investment managers," said Andrew Schlossberg, Chief Executive Officer of Invesco Ltd. "We also look forward to potentially jointly developing investment solutions for the Canadian wealth market in the future through our ongoing strategic relationship with CI GAM."

Prior to the completion of the transaction, securityholders of each applicable Invesco Canada investment fund approved the change of manager for their respective fund at meetings held in April 2026.

Given the change in portfolio management, CI GAM will rebrand 37 funds under the CI banner, effective on or about July 31, 2026. Further details will be disclosed in a separate press release to be issued later this week.

Contact information for Client Relations for the Invesco funds has not changed. Investors can continue to reach that team by phone at 1-800-874-6275 (English) or 1-800-200-5376 (French) or by email at [email protected] (English) or [email protected] (French), Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP served as legal advisor to Invesco. Jefferies Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal advisor to CI GAM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") is one of Canada's leading investment management firms, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions – including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and alternative investments – to help Canadians achieve their financial goals. Founded in 1965, CI GAM has built an enduring legacy of innovation, disciplined portfolio management and commitment to investor success. Our investment team brings deep expertise in fundamental research, portfolio construction and risk management to deliver results across a broad range of asset classes. We partner with financial advisors, wealth management firms and institutions to serve more than 1.3 million investors. CI GAM is a subsidiary of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp., a diversified global asset and wealth management company. For more information, visit www.ci.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLS may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding business strategy, growth strategy, operations, results, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities is FLS. In some cases, FLS can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain FLS. Statements containing FLS are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Undue reliance should not be placed on FLS. The FLS in this press release is based on opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the FLS, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Further, FLS is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such FLS, including but not limited to, those described in this press release.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The FLS contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Each of CI and Invesco disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any FLS whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2026. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Invesco

Invesco Investor Relations: Greg Ketron +1-404-724-4299; Jennifer Church +1-404-439-3428

Invesco Media Relations: Andrea Raphael +1-929-729-3843; [email protected]

CI Global Asset Management

Murray Oxby

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

416-681-3254

[email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.