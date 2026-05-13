Invesco Ltd. to Participate in Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

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Invesco Ltd.

May 13, 2026, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm announced today that Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of invesco.com/corporate. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299

Jennifer Church

404-439-3428

Media Relations Contact:

Andrea Raphael

212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

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