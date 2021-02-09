CIA Introduces Online Wine And Beverage Master's Degree

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America, the world's premier culinary college, announced a new addition to its School of Graduate and Professional Studies: an online master's degree in Wine and Beverage Management. Now enrolling for Fall 2021, this program follows the successful in-person wine and beverage management master's and online master's in food business—both of which graduated their inaugural classes in September. The 30-credit curriculum includes three short residencies: two in Napa, CA―the heart of wine country―and one at the CIA's Hyde Park campus, in New York's Hudson Valley, and offers candidates the flexibility of learning on their own schedule, while continuing to advance in their careers.

"Today's beverage professionals need a foundation that goes beyond product knowledge," said Cathy Jörin, senior director of the CIA School of Graduate and Professional Studies. "Solid business acumen, an understanding of sustainability and world cultures, and the ability to innovate are vital. By bringing this program online, we're making it accessible to even more people, giving them an opportunity to develop these skills without putting their current careers on hold."

The curriculum immerses students in every facet of the business, from bottle to glass, exploring global wine business management; spirits, fermented, and non-alcoholic beverages; entrepreneurial innovation, marketing, distribution; and much more.

The college is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021 entry. To enroll, students must be at least 21 years of age with a bachelor's degree. For more information or to apply, visit www.ciachef.edu/wine-masters.

The CIA's School of Graduate and Professional Studies also houses the Food Business School, which offers online courses, in-person innovation intensives, and a post-bachelor's Accelerated Culinary Arts Program (ACAP) certificate.

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

