CIARA Technologies to Provide AMD-Based, Extreme Low Latency, Accelerated Server Solutions Designed for the High Frequency Trading Market

MONTREAL, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIARA, a Hypertec Group company, a leading global provider of high performance systems, ultra-low latency rackmount servers, today announced they will work to bring state of the art ultra-low latency, high-Frequency Trading and Blockchain solutions to an increasingly demanding audience. CIARA will design, manufacture, sell and support an AMD based ORION HF server line, as well as customized Blockchain platforms, running on AMD's high-performance processors, with GPU mining cards.

CIARA Technologies

"The early adopters of low latency accelerated server platforms were largely High Frequency Trading firms from Chicago, New York, London and Asia. But with the adoption of new technologies such as large core count processors and the usage of ECC memory, the path for all financial enterprises to reap the benefits of safe hardware acceleration without compromising reliability is getting easier," said Patrick Scateni, Vice President of Enterprise and Performance Group at CIARA. "The joint solutions coming from the CIARA and AMD will bring high-performance and broader choice of compute platforms to the FSI market."

This collaboration comes in response to strong customer demand for a large core count server platform as well as accelerated CPU clock in both single and dual processor configurations.

"CIARA Technologies is a leader in the high performance, High Frequency Trading solutions that demand an exceptional processing solution. AMD is proud that the power, reliability, and security features of AMD-based processors, whether AMD Ryzen Threadripper or AMD EPYC CPUs, now join CIARA's line up to help traders use complex algorithms to quickly analyze and detect emerging trends across multiple markets and execute orders with speed," said John Morris, Sr. Director and General Manager, Workstation Business, AMD.

Product Availability

CIARA products include the ORION HF310A high performance single socket 1U server based on AMD's Ryzen™ Threadripper™, as well as the ORION HF610A-G4, a large core count (64 cores/128 threads), high memory bandwidth and capacity dual AMD EPYC™ 7000 Series 1U server.

For complete information on CIARA's latest high performance products and servers, please visit ciaratech.com or contact your CIARA Sales Representative or CIARA Authorized Channel Partner.

Media Contact:

Nadine Stojanoff

Hypertec Group

nstojanoff@hypertec.com

AMD, EPYC, Ryzen Threadripper and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciara-technologies-to-provide-amd-based-extreme-low-latency-accelerated-server-solutions-designed-for-the-high-frequency-trading-market-300645563.html

SOURCE CIARA Technologies

Related Links

http://ciaratech.com

