CIBC Agility™ CD earns recognition as 2024's Best Short-Term CD by REAL SIMPLE

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC US today announced that the CIBC Agility™ Certificate of Deposit (CD) has been awarded "Best Short-Term CD" in the 2024 Smart Money Awards, presented by REAL SIMPLE. This recognition highlights the bank's dedication to providing innovative financial products that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

"At CIBC, we understand that many Americans struggle to save enough for their future," said Dan Sullivan, Jr., head of Private and Personal Banking at CIBC US. "With competitive rates and flexible terms, the CIBC Agility CD is a smart choice for anyone looking to grow their savings while enjoying peace of mind."

The CIBC Agility CD offers clients a unique combination of flexibility and competitive interest rates, making it an ideal choice for those looking to save while maintaining access to their funds. With terms ranging from nine to 30 months, clients can choose the duration that best fits their financial goals.

For more information about the CIBC Agility CD, visit us.cibc.com/US and select Agility Digital Banking.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. ©2024 CIBC Bank USA Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

