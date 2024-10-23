CIBC and Chicago Blackhawks renew partnership: A 15-year relationship strengthened

Sponsorship to introduce the CIBC Platinum Club to elevate the glass-level fan experience; Build on community impact initiatives

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks, signing a five-year extension that will continue through the 2028-2029 season. This partnership, which originated in the 2009-2010 season, underscores the bank's unwavering commitment to both the Blackhawks and the Chicago community.

As part of the multi-year deal, CIBC and the Chicago Blackhawks will introduce the CIBC Platinum Club for glass-level members at United Center home games, offering special access and amenities that will enhance their fan experience. In addition to the new CIBC Platinum Club, the sponsorship includes distinct branding and marketing assets throughout the arena.

The partnership also allows for CIBC and the Chicago Blackhawks to continue building on their community impact initiatives. CIBC celebrates the hockey organization's shared dedication to fostering long-lasting relationships and supporting local initiatives that make a difference in the lives of Chicagoans. Over the years, the bank has contributed significantly to community programs and remains committed to that mission.

"We are looking forward to expanding on our partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks, an organization that embodies the true spirit of Chicago," said Shawn Beber, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, U.S. Region; President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "This collaboration not only allows us to strengthen our connections with clients, but also amplifies our commitment to enhancing the lives of those in our communities through meaningful engagement and support for critical causes."

As part of this renewed partnership, CIBC will continue as the presenting sponsor for the team's local Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, supporting the event with an annual $20,000 check presentation to help further the fight against cancer. In addition to the special game night for the cause on January 26, 2025, CIBC and the Chicago Blackhawks will also be able to amplify their impact all year long through the Hockey Fights Cancer platform, giving fans opportunities to engage in storytelling, donations and shared moments that honor their loved ones.

The Chicago Blackhawks will also participate alongside CIBC during the company's Miracle Day, a corporate initiative held annually on the first Wednesday of December to raise funds to help kids in need, giving the partnership another opportunity to strengthen and expand the impact on the community.

"We've poured an incredible amount of effort into revamping our Season Ticket Membership program over the last few years to ensure our most dedicated fans have the best possible experience, and we're thrilled CIBC has joined us in our efforts to offer premium and exclusive opportunities for our glass seat members throughout gameday," said Jaime Faulkner, Chicago Blackhawks President of Business Operations. "Our partnership with CIBC also goes beyond the rink. Together, through our Hockey Fights Cancer efforts as well as CIBC's own charitable initiatives, we will continue to make a meaningful impact in our local community."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

About the Chicago Blackhawks

Founded in 1926, the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the "Original Six" professional ice hockey teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) and six-time Stanley Cup Champions (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013, 2015). Members of the Central Division in the NHL's Western Conference, the team calls the United Center home and practices out of Fifth Third Arena, which also serves as a state-of-the-art community space and hub for youth hockey development. The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the team's official charitable arm, works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland by providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact. For more information, visit blackhawks.com or follow the team at @NHLBlackhawks on social media channels.

The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. ©2024 CIBC Bank USA Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

