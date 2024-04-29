CIBC announces an amendment to its CARDS II securitization program

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced an amendment to its CARDS II securitization program. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and other parties to the CARDS II Trust credit card receivables securitization program have amended the program to allow revenue from Mastercard credit card accounts to be included in the securitization program, in addition to the Visa credit card accounts that are currently the only type of account in the securitization program.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities. Offers are made only by prospectus or other offering materials. The securities issued by CARDS II Trust have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws in the United States.

