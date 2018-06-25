CIBC extends private wealth brand across U.S.

"CIBC's U.S. private wealth business now manages and administers more than $52 billion in assets in 19 cities across the U.S.," said Larry D. Richman, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, CIBC U.S. Region, and President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Bank USA. "As we continue to build our U.S. platform, coming together under the CIBC Private Wealth Management name promotes the robust complement of investment management, wealth planning, trust, and private banking services that we now provide to our clients and their families."

Additionally, several legal entities will be renamed. Atlantic Trust Company, N.A. will be known as CIBC National Trust Company; Atlantic Trust Company of Delaware as CIBC Delaware Trust Company; and AT Investment Advisers, Inc. as CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc., all of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC (formerly Atlantic Trust Group, LLC).

"Our CIBC Atlantic Trust team joins our CIBC colleagues under a name that is known for client-first focus and a commitment to delivering the highest-quality client experience," said Jack Markwalter, CEO, CIBC Private Wealth Management for the U.S. "As one CIBC, our clients will have the same team with access to the deep resources of one of North America's strongest banks."

