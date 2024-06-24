CIBC honored with Bronze US President's Volunteer Service Award from Junior Achievement for second consecutive year

CHICAGO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC US today announced that it has been recognized with the Bronze US President's Volunteer Service awards from Junior Achievement (JA) for the 2022-2023 school year. This recognition, which was announced at an award ceremony in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, is presented to organizations and individuals who demonstrate a commitment to volunteer services, contributing 1,500 hours or more.

The US President's Volunteer Services award is a program established by the President's Council on service and civic participation. It aims to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of individuals and organizations in dedicating their time to meaningful volunteer service.

"At CIBC, our dedication to volunteerism aligns with our broader purpose of helping clients, employees and communities thrive," said Kristen Freund, managing director and group head at CIBC. "This award reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive change in the lives of young people."

This is the sixth time that JA, a renowned non-profit organization that empowers young people to achieve economic success by providing them with crucial financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneur education, has recognized CIBC for its commitment to volunteerism.

Over the past 11 years, a team of more than 3,300 CIBC US professionals reached over 25,000 students, spanning various age groups.

"We are proud to partner with JA in order to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of the modern world," said Freund.

