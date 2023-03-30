CIBC launches into Financial Literacy Month by volunteering at four Chicago schools; continues education efforts throughout April

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As part of its ongoing effort to bring financial literacy curriculum to K-12 students throughout Chicago, CIBC today announced that it has partnered with the Big Shoulders Fund Schools for the 10th year to teach the Money Savvy Generation curriculum, a program using simple methods to teach kids about money.

"Educating the next generation on how to save, spend, donate and invest gives them the confidence they need for financial well-being, and that is incredibly important to us," said Shawn Beber, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, CIBC US Region, and President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Big Shoulders to give their students these important life skills."

This is the second time this school year that CIBC has participated in an all-day volunteer event. Combined, more than 260 CIBC volunteers visited ten Chicago schools to teach important lessons in financial literacy. Since the inception of the All-Team Volunteer Day in 2013, 3,000 CIBC professionals have volunteered at over 50 financial literacy events, donating 13,000 hours of their time and more than $750,000 in resources to area schools.

"The professionals at CIBC have taught financial literacy to over 23,000 students in the course of 10 years," said Beber. "We look forward to continuing our commitment to empower young kids to make sound financial decisions for years to come."

Throughout the month of April, employees of the Bank will further their mission of providing financial education to the next generation through several volunteer events, including:

Chicago Scholar

Students will visit CIBC's Little Village banking branch to learn more about managing finances.





Students will visit CIBC's Little Village banking branch to learn more about managing finances. Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship

Students will pitch small business ideas to volunteer CIBC bankers.





Students will pitch small business ideas to volunteer CIBC bankers. Think Big Chicago and Junior Achievement

Financial literacy will be taught to students in under-resourced communities.





and Financial literacy will be taught to students in under-resourced communities. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chicago

Children will visit CIBC's corporate office to take part in mentor/mentee meetings.

