CIBC receives Urban League Corporate Partner of the Year Award for dedication to serving St. Louis entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC US today announced it has been recognized with the Urban League Corporate Partner of the Year award for its exceptional commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and its collaboration with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. Women's Business Center ("Urban League").

This award acknowledges CIBC's longstanding relationship with the Urban League, which began in 2018 when the organization merged with Grace Hill Settlement House. Since then, CIBC has been an active partner with the Urban League for the past four years, providing vital support and financial contributions to further the organization's mission.

"Our relationship with Urban League allows us to empower small business owners, particularly female entrepreneurs, through comprehensive support and educational programs," said Amy Yuhn, Head of US Personal and Community Development Banking at CIBC. "We are honored to be recognized for our work to ensure these entrepreneurs are ready to build and grow their businesses."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. Women's Business Center (formerly Grace Hill Women's Business Center) plays a vital role in assisting small business owners in various aspects of business development. CIBC collaborates with the organization to further support early-stage small businesses and startups. Through initiatives like "Ready, Set, Launch" an entrepreneur training program, CIBC equips entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Over the past four years, CIBC's relationship with the Urban League has helped over 1,000 small business owners achieve their ambitions and create economic opportunities in their communities.

