CIBC recognized as Corporate Partner of the Year by the Latino Entrepreneurial Network

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC is pleased to announce that it has been honored by the Latino Entrepreneurial Network of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., (LEN) as Corporate Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects CIBC's dedication to supporting entrepreneurship and members of the Latin community.

"Empowering individuals within communities aligns with our mission to drive collaborative change and foster inclusive environments," said Amy Yuhn, Head of US Personal and Community Development Banking at CIBC. "As a devoted corporate partner, we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurship and the ambitions of entrepreneurs within Milwaukee's Latin community."

LEN, a leading organization in Milwaukee, focuses on promoting entrepreneurship among members of the Latino community through coaching, programs and networking. The educational charity chose to recognize CIBC this year for the bank's consistent support, including financial assistance, promoting financial education, facilitating networking opportunities, and accepting referrals for individuals with individual tax payer identification numbers—an offering that provides new business owners with the opportunity to utilize CIBC's diverse range of products and services, facilitating their business growth.

Since 2017, CIBC has supported LEN's financial literacy initiatives. The bank has also actively participated in workshops and panels from the organization's Thriving Together program and Bootcamp, with the participation of 50-plus businesses and over 300 graduates. Additionally, members of CIBC have provided mentorship and shared their expertise with entrepreneurs involved in these programs.

