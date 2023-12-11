CIBC recognized as Corporate Partner of the Year by the Latino Entrepreneurial Network

CIBC

11 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC is pleased to announce that it has been honored by the Latino Entrepreneurial Network of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., (LEN) as Corporate Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects CIBC's dedication to supporting entrepreneurship and members of the Latin community.

"Empowering individuals within communities aligns with our mission to drive collaborative change and foster inclusive environments," said Amy Yuhn, Head of US Personal and Community Development Banking at CIBC. "As a devoted corporate partner, we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurship and the ambitions of entrepreneurs within Milwaukee's Latin community."

LEN, a leading organization in Milwaukee, focuses on promoting entrepreneurship among members of the Latino community through coaching, programs and networking. The educational charity chose to recognize CIBC this year for the bank's consistent support, including financial assistance, promoting financial education, facilitating networking opportunities, and accepting referrals for individuals with individual tax payer identification numbers—an offering that provides new business owners with the opportunity to utilize CIBC's diverse range of products and services, facilitating their business growth.

Since 2017, CIBC has supported LEN's financial literacy initiatives. The bank has also actively participated in workshops and panels from the organization's Thriving Together program and Bootcamp, with the participation of 50-plus businesses and over 300 graduates. Additionally, members of CIBC have provided mentorship and shared their expertise with entrepreneurs involved in these programs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Loans are subject to credit approval. The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. Investment Products Offered are Not FDIC-Insured, May Lose Value and are Not Bank Guaranteed.

News Releases in Similar Topics

