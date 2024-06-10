CIBC's dedication to affordable housing recognized with Corporate Partner of the Year award for second time

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC US today announced that it has been named Corporate Partner of the Year by The Housing Partnership for its commitment to providing homebuyer education, counseling, down payment assistance and home improvement solutions to low- and moderate-income families.

The Housing Partnership, which was established in 1998 and holds the Community Housing Development Organization designation, works to provide affordable housing options and promote community development, ensuring that all residents have access to safe and stable homes. This HUD-approved housing counseling agency is one of the primary housing agencies in the St. Louis Metropolitan, servicing and facilitating first time homebuyers' education, down payment assistance and residential development services.

"At CIBC, we believe that everyone deserves the security and comfort of a place to call home," said Amy Yuhn, Head of US Personal and Community Development Banking at CIBC. "Receiving the Corporate Partner of the Year award from The Housing Partnership highlights CIBC's dedication to helping families achieve their dream of homeownership."

Through its strong relationship with The Housing Partnership, CIBC has been able to make a significant impact in the lives of many families. The bank has provided essential resources that empower families with the knowledge and support they need to navigate the homebuying process successfully, including down payment assistance programs that have helped homeownership become more accessible for those facing financial barriers.

CIBC's home improvement products and services have also played a vital role in assisting families in enhancing their living spaces. By connecting homebuyers with CIBC's home improvement resources, the bank has helped families finance and pay for critical home repairs and renovations.

This is the second time CIBC has received the Corporate Partner of the Year recognition from The Housing Partnership, with the first accolade awarded in 2021. Steve Bahru, senior community lender at CIBC Bank USA, has been instrumental in this partnership, conducting financial literacy and homebuyer seminars with the organization for more than a decade.

"Through my work with The Housing Partnership, I have had the privilege of assisting first-time homebuyers by connecting them with the right sources of education to foster their overall financial well-being and help them reach their ambitions," said Bahru.

