Cibdol launches revolutionary CBD oil formula

Every day, more and more people turn to CBD to help manage conditions linked to mood, appetite, sleep and pain. However, conventional CBD oils can only do so much. Cibdol's CBD Oil 2.0 uses substantial amounts of different extracts found in hemp to exert a greater influence on the mind and body. The result is a profound wellness experience that extends beyond the current industry standard.

Samira Ramsahai, Cibdol CEO, explains why the enhanced CBD oil formula promises to pass the full potential of hemp onto consumers:

"As forerunners in the industry, we want to maximize hemp's favorable impact on human health. Using the latest scientific studies as a guide, our enhanced formula greatly improves the levels of the smaller compounds to create a more powerful experience.

It's believed that these elements not only work better together, but each exerts a unique influence on receptors and systems spread all over the body. The greater the ratio of smaller compounds alongside CBD, the greater the chance to address specific health issues. Based on research trends, CBD Oil 2.0 is the next logical step in wellness products".

Several drops of CBD Oil 2.0, taken on or under the tongue, is all it takes to notice the improved experience. Compared to conventional full-spectrum CBD oils, Cibdol's 2.0 range offers several significant advantages:

Greater levels of essential compounds (CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDa) alongside highpurity CBD

A significantly improved effect for a full-body experience

Broader influence to help address specific health issues

To explore the full range of enhanced CBD oils and learn more about the benefits,visit www.cibdol.com today.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCqEOOgVB0k

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p6cCGWoU3c

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702227/Cibdol_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702228/Cibdol_2.jpg

SOURCE Cibdol