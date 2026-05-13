CIBF2026 Opens in Shenzhen, Showcasing Next-Generation Battery Technologies Across the Global Energy Storage Value Chain

SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026) officially commenced on May 13 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, marking the largest edition in the event's history. Coinciding with the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, this year's fair spans 280,000 square meters across 14 exhibition halls, reuniting over 3,200 global exhibitors. Widely recognized as the world's premier battery industry showcase, CIBF2026, hosted by China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS), has attracted more than 350,000 professional attendees from around the globe, further solidifying its role as a pivotal platform for industrial innovation and international cooperation.

During the opening ceremony, senior government officials, industry executives, academics, and researchers gathered to mark the start of CIBF2026. As a leading platform for industry exchange and cooperation, CIBF remains focused on fostering technological innovation, strengthening collaboration across the entire industrial chain, and supporting the continued development of the global battery and energy storage sector.

Turning Cutting-Edge Innovation Into Real-World Applications, Powering the Next Generation of Energy

As a global launch platform for emerging technologies, CIBF2026 presented a comprehensive showcase of next-generation battery innovations and commercial applications. From conventional lithium batteries to solid-state, sodium-ion, and flow batteries, the exhibition covered the full industry spectrum, including cell manufacturing, intelligent equipment, and recycling.

Leading global battery manufacturers including CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, and Sunwoda unveiled their latest battery technologies and solutions at the event. Across the broader supply chain, companies including Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co., Ltd., Yudian Automation, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Yantai Leawat Power Technology Co., Ltd., and Gaoneng Digital Manufacturing showcased innovations in smart manufacturing, battery materials, and energy storage technologies.

A dedicated "Disruptive Technology Experience Zone" gave attendees a close-up view of advances ranging from solid-state battery electrolyte research to innovations in dry-electrode equipment, illustrating how the industry's competitive focus is shifting from cost competition toward technology-driven differentiation.

In addition, this year's exhibition introduced an integrated showcase spanning electric vehicles, energy storage operations, smart home systems, and outdoor equipment applications. By connecting battery technologies with real-world use cases, the event created new opportunities for cross-sector cooperation and broader commercial adoption.

Premier Industry Gathering Shapes Direction and Convenes Leading Expertise

Alongside the exhibition, CIBF2026 also hosted a series of high-level forums and technical exchange sessions, bringing together more than 2,000 industry experts, researchers, and corporate representatives from China and around the world.

Among the key events, the CIBF2026 Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries featured an opening ceremony alongside multiple parallel sessions held throughout the event. The sessions included Advanced Sodium-ion Battery Technologies, Battery Safety and Evaluation, Solid-state Battery and Next-generation Battery Technologies, High-Power Battery and High-Power Fast Charging Technologies, Sodium-ion Batteries, Key Materials, Carbon Footprint and Aftermarket, AI for Battery, Smart Equipment and Manufacturing, as well as the Young Scholars Forum.

A parallel session, the Conference on Next-generation Battery Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing for Electric Aviation, focused on core aviation battery technologies, including high-rate discharge performance, lightweight packaging, and thermal runaway mitigation. Another session, the 6th Conference on New Energy Storage Technology and Engineering Application, examined key breakthroughs in energy storage batteries related to lifespan, safety, and cost efficiency, reflecting the sector's increasingly central role in future power systems.

CIBF2026 will run through May 15. More than a global barometer for the battery industry, the event also serves as a reflection of the expanding international role of China's battery and energy storage sector.

SOURCE China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS)