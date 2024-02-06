CIBO Technologies Accelerates Access to U.S. Department of Agriculture Conservation Programs

New solution empowers grower-focused organizations with value-added service, promotes stacking of public and private incentives

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the company powering the transition to sustainable agriculture, today announced the availability of their USDA conservation programs solution. This first-of-its-kind addition to the CIBO Impact platform enables grower-focused organizations to help their customers easily apply for USDA programs and stack public and private incentives.

2023 saw record funding for USDA programs, including that made available by the Inflation Reduction Act. In 2024 , the well-known National Resource Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) budget will increase by $1.65 billion, with over $1 billion in increases planned for other programs.

CIBO recognized an opportunity to make the USDA application process more efficient while helping growers improve their chances of receiving funding. The new solution is delivered via CIBO's grower network partners, composed of co-ops, associations, agronomists, and retailers who are trusted advisors to growers and support them in the application process.

CIBO's solution supports EQIP as well as other USDA-funded programs, including the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) and Climate-Smart Commodities grant projects.

The platform enables trusted advisors to:

Scale program delivery through a new service: CIBO partners have a new way of serving their customers. Trusted advisors use CIBO Impact to deliver public and private programs to their growers, building on their existing agronomy, retail, or other offerings.

Reduce application time : CIBO Impact is intended to significantly cut application time by showing advisors and growers clearly defined program requirements, identifying eligible practices, and ensuring that growers include the correct USDA forms with their applications.

Improve chances of application acceptance: CIBO Impact provides field-level practice recommendations, tailoring them to growers' operations and aligning with local resource concern priorities. This improves growers' chances of creating an accepted program application.

See payment potential: CIBO Impact assists users with estimating the payout for program enrollment, allowing them to make informed decisions about applying and implementing new practices.

Stack with private programs where available: CIBO Impact informs growers if they are eligible to enroll in private programs in their area, such as Scope 3 or carbon credit programs. If allowed, growers can stack public and private incentives, maximizing cost share and return on investment when adopting conservation practices.

"Partnering with CIBO opens up a new avenue for us to support our growers in tapping into conservation programs," explained Jody Longshore, Chief Commercial Officer of Advanced Agrilytics, a CIBO grower network partner. "We're thrilled to offer our customers access to more financial support in improving their land. It's aligned directly with our mission to unlock the potential of every acre through our agronomy services, helping growers invest in sustainable practices that make sense both environmentally and economically. For companies like ours focused on growers' needs, this collaboration is a significant opportunity."

"CIBO is an ally for farmers navigating the complex landscape of USDA conservation programs," said Bob Metz of Metz Family Farms in Peever, S.D. "The CIBO Impact platform has the capability to significantly expedite the creation of an EQIP application and opens up more financial opportunities. Stacking public and private incentives seamlessly is invaluable to maximizing returns on conservation practices."

"Scaled adoption of conservation practices requires that growers have access to funding, technical guidance, and more efficient processes when applying to programs," said Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies. "By digitizing the process and enabling stacking of public and private incentives, we are creating an easier path for growers to receive critical support for practices that enhance food security and benefit the climate."

For more information on becoming a CIBO grower network partner or to see how you can get started deploying your own USDA, Scope 3, or carbon credit program, please visit cibotechnologies.com .

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, and is a Thrive 50 company and 2023 Bold Award finalist. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

