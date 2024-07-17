CIBO Technologies and Anew Climate Announce Agreement to Deploy CIBO Impact for the Locus Agriculture Carbon Offset Program

Agreement aims to enhance farmer experience with CarbonNOW® regenerative agriculture incentive program

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies, the climate software company for agriculture, and Anew Climate, LLC , a global leader of diverse climate solutions, announced today an agreement that provides growers participating in the Locus Agriculture (Locus AG) CarbonNOW® program access to CIBO Impact, an award-winning, science-based platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, farmers participating in the CarbonNOW program can now easily monitor the progress of their soil carbon results. Offering growers an automated, transparent, and efficient program enrollment, soil sampling planning, and reporting experience, the CIBO Impact platform also uses the Control Plot Manager feature to identify scientifically valid control plots and sampling plans used to quantify carbon credits at scale. CarbonNOW is the first U.S. carbon farming program to use biologicals as an approved practice change for carbon program participation.

"CIBO Impact offers us the technology to manage massive amounts of data effectively and continues to provide significant benefits, ranging from ease of managing soil sampling to automated control plot designs. Ensuring a positive and easy grower experience is paramount to the success of the program and working with strong partners like Anew and CIBO ensures we deliver tangible impact to program stakeholders and the climate," said Jackie Boden, CarbonNOW Program Manager at Locus AG.

"Anew has a demonstrated track record of developing and monetizing meaningful carbon reduction in North America," said Scott O'Neill, Senior Vice President of Implementation at Anew. "High-quality carbon credits depend on data integrity. CIBO's platform streamlines complex data management processes, enabling us to more effectively monitor the impact of the Locus Ag program and quantify the climate benefits achieved from soil carbon to credit."

"Our partnership agreement with Anew benefits hundreds of thousands of acres enrolled in the CarbonNOW program to generate carbon offsets and strengthen land resilience, and we're on pace to exceed well over a million acres of farmlands across the U.S. in the program," said Daniel Ryan, President and CEO of CIBO Technologies .

About CIBO Technologies

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help to mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year", a 2023 BOLD Awards finalist and one of TIME's America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2024. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

About Locus Agriculture

Locus Agriculture (Locus AG) is an agriculture biological company that consistently pairs the most vital inputs with data-driven guidance to help growers achieve more productive, sustainable crops. Its globally recognized CarbonNOW® carbon farming program gives farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based green technology powerhouse. Because of this, the process, team and partnerships are unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit LocusAG.com .

