CIBO Technologies Partners with Scoular to Enhance Adoption of Regenerative Farming

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the climate software company for agriculture, today announced a partnership with Scoular, a leading commodity and ingredient agribusiness, to provide farmers with robust data collection capabilities and model emissions reduction outcomes for future regenerative agriculture and low carbon intensity (CI) crops.

To reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels, section 45z of the Inflation Reduction Act creates tax credits that incentivize biofuel producers to use lower-CI feedstocks. CIBO and Scoular's proactive partnership is developing a solution to provide biofuel producers with the feedstocks needed to benefit from these credits. By adopting regenerative agriculture practices that lower carbon intensity, Scoular's network of farmers will be better positioned to provide data biofuel producers will need and qualify for potential incentives that will pass through under 45z.

The partnership's key objective is to provide flexibility for Scoular's farmers and buyers. CIBO Impact enables Scoular to start collecting data today and design new programs to address regulatory changes in the future. Scoular can now quantify the benefits of its farmers' regenerative practices and help them to monetize positive environmental outcomes.

"At Scoular, we're committed to developing the solutions our farmers need to thrive in the rapidly evolving sustainability landscape," said Beth Stebbins, Director of Sustainability at Scoular. "Our partnership with CIBO Technologies allows us to stay ahead of regulatory changes and build a data-driven foundation for regenerative agriculture. This collaboration allows us to prepare for 45z now and adapt the final program to meet the needs of our biofuel customers once the framework is finalized."

"Since day one, CIBO has set out to support sustainability innovators, meeting them where they are in their journey and working with them to create meaningful impacts," said Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies. "As an industry leader, Scoular recognizes that now is the time to take action, and while the wider impacts of 45Z remain uncertain, our partnership is all about staying ahead of the curve."

About CIBO Technologies

CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, a Thrive 50 company, 2023 Bold Award finalist and named one of TIME's Top 100 GreenTech Companies in America in 2024. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/ .

About Scoular

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned, $8B agribusiness company leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

