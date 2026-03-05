CIBO's Data and Analytics Bolster Primient's Regenerative Agriculture Scale-Up

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the leading independent data and analytics platform for agriculture, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Primient , a leader in plant-based, renewable ingredients, to advance regenerative agriculture practice adoption and reduce Scope 3 emissions across Primient's agricultural supply chain. This is CIBO's second strategic partnership to be announced in 2026.

CIBO's Data and Analytics Bolsters Primient's Regenerative Agriculture Scale-up

Primient is the ideal partner for food and bioeconomy companies that require sustainable sourcing and strong agricultural supply chain resilience. Since 2018, Primient has supported regenerative agriculture practice adoption across tens of thousands of acres throughout the U.S. Midwest. The organization has monitored and enabled regenerative agriculture practice adoption across all its procured corn acres, helping to build soil health, biodiversity and long-term supply chain resilience.

Scaling regenerative agriculture with streamlined data, verification and reporting

Primient's regenerative agriculture program supports the adoption of cover crops and low- or no-tillage farming practices. Within the partnership, Primient will leverage CIBO's proven platform and unbiased data and analytics to manage, measure and report on its Scope 3 emissions program, with a goal to expand participation across its supply shed in Illinois, Ohio and Indiana. With CIBO's trusted data and reporting, Primient can confidently demonstrate to its customers that regenerative agriculture supports a stronger, more resilient agricultural supply chain.

Reducing data burden and scaling enrollment while delivering system-wide insights

Through remote sensing and advanced modeling, CIBO can validate and verify regenerative agriculture outcomes, including practice adoption, crop performance, nutrient use efficiency, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and soil health. With CIBO's partnership, Primient can reduce manual processing and resolve one of the biggest obstacles to scaling regenerative practices: fragmented, manual data collection and verification. CIBO will also support ongoing monitoring for reversals, ensuring Primient's Scope 3 reporting is aligned with evolving Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) guidance, and GHG Protocol Land Sector and Removals Standard (LSRS).

Additionally, Primient will have access to CIBO's Trusted Advisor Network, which includes small and large retailers across the country, to enroll farmers in its regenerative agriculture program. CIBO's network will provide the technical and agronomic support farmers need when adopting new practices and help ensure Primient's program is aligned with farmers' needs and priorities.

"In order to support a more resilient supply chain, we need reliable agricultural emissions data without imposing a heavy data collection burden on farmers," said Laura Kowalski, Head of Sustainability & Marketing at Primient. "With CIBO, we can better support farmers as they adopt regenerative agriculture practices and build a more resilient supply chain. CIBO's tools allow us to accurately account for farmers' efforts and demonstrate measurable progress toward our decarbonization commitments."

"With CIBO, Primient can demonstrate how regenerative agriculture programs deliver impact and strong ROI across its supply chain," said Sunand Menon, Executive Chairman and CEO of CIBO Technologies. "Through our proprietary modeling and AI, we can deliver clear, actionable insights to drive data-driven decisions and scale adoption."

About CIBO

At CIBO, we use the power of science, data and artificial intelligence to transform agriculture and deliver better outcomes for farmers, businesses, governments and the environment. We do this by building and managing the leading independent agricultural technology platform. Our proprietary data and analytics help make farming profitable and deliver positive agronomic impact. Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO's software platform has won awards and been recognized by numerous organizations, including TIME and Fast Company. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com.

About Primient

Primient is a leader in the bioeconomy, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision drive us to continuously improve and expand our capabilities. The company produces corn-derived products which are used in a wide variety of applications, including carbonated beverages, confectionery products, packaging applications, and animal feed for some of the world's most recognizable food and beverage brands. Primient employs approximately 1,800 people across six manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Brazil. For more information, visit www.primient.com .

