CICB To Host a Crane & Rigging Safety Awareness Seminar (Complimentary Lunch)

In honor of Workers Memorial Day, CICB is hosting a safety awareness seminar for managers, supervisors, and safety personnel in the crane & rigging industry.

HOUSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers Memorial Day is held in honor and recognition of those who lost their lives while on the job. In recognition of this important day, on April 26, 2024, CICB is hosting a Crane & Rigging Safety Awareness Seminar for managers, supervisors, and safety personnel in the lifting industry. A strong safety culture starts at the top, driven by committed leaders. Understanding the importance of well-informed management, CICB is offering this seminar to industry professionals as a public service.

The seminar will cover essential topics for managers and supervisors in the industry. Topics will include the recent changes to the ASME B30 standards and inspection record-keeping, crane operator, rigger, and signalperson requirements. The seminar will be held at CICB's Houston and Orlando training centers.

"Awareness training helps establish safer job sites by equipping managers with a heightened perception of safety," states Jerry Longtin, General Manager of CICB. "They carry this knowledge on the job, stopping unsafe practices on the frontlines and imparting what they learned to newer employees."

For more information about the safety seminar, contact CICB at 800-327-1386.

About CICB

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CICB is a veteran-owned company that provides world-class education, evaluation, and consultation for safe lifting operations. Companies that value eliminating incidents, reducing expenses, and OSHA compliance have relied on CICB's subject matter experts since 1969. Their dedication to lifting safety has earned the trust of clients across all 50 states, four continents, and every branch of the U.S. military. For additional information, please visit https://www.cicb.com .

