CICB Invests in Their Facilities To Offer CCO® Computer-Based Testing

News provided by

Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau LLC

11 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (CCO®) is a nonprofit organization that provides crane operator certifications accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). CCO has phased out in-person, on-paper certification testing and transitioned to computer-based testing.

CICB is prepared for the switch to computer-based testing and can help your team become familiar with the new processes and tools. Their Orlando and Houston locations are now official Event Online Testing sites, enabling students to take their CCO exams at these facilities.

CICB's trainers are certified subject matter experts on the topics they teach. They stay current on the latest testing processes, including CCO's online procedures.

What This Investment Means for Testers, Employers, and the Industry

Investing in computer-based testing enables students to complete their studying, preparation and testing in one location. CICB coordinates the administrative steps with the CCO, providing a seamless process.

Employers benefit from a simplified scheduling procedure and reduced operational downtime. Companies also have access to CICB's experts throughout the process, ensuring fast answers to questions and prompt issue resolution.

For the lifting industry, switching to computers enables the modernization of its testing methodology, which enhances efficiency and security and facilitates scheduling flexibility. This modernization also reflects the technological advancements being implemented in the field, as newer cranes increasingly utilize computerized technology.

About CICB

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CICB is a veteran-owned company that provides world-class education, evaluation, and consultation for safe lifting operations. Companies that value eliminating incidents, reducing expenses, and OSHA compliance have relied on CICB's subject matter experts since 1969. Their dedication to lifting safety has earned the trust of clients across all 50 states, four continents, and every branch of the U.S. military. For additional information, please visit https://www.cicb.com

Media Contact
Venssen Soto
CICB
800-327-8031
Venssen.Soto@cicb.com

SOURCE Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau LLC

Also from this source

CICB Awarded the 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor

CICB Awarded the 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized CICB as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.