CICB Invests in Their Facilities To Offer CCO® Computer-Based Testing

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (CCO®) is a nonprofit organization that provides crane operator certifications accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). CCO has phased out in-person, on-paper certification testing and transitioned to computer-based testing.

CICB is prepared for the switch to computer-based testing and can help your team become familiar with the new processes and tools. Their Orlando and Houston locations are now official Event Online Testing sites, enabling students to take their CCO exams at these facilities.

CICB's trainers are certified subject matter experts on the topics they teach. They stay current on the latest testing processes, including CCO's online procedures.

What This Investment Means for Testers, Employers, and the Industry

Investing in computer-based testing enables students to complete their studying, preparation and testing in one location. CICB coordinates the administrative steps with the CCO, providing a seamless process.

Employers benefit from a simplified scheduling procedure and reduced operational downtime. Companies also have access to CICB's experts throughout the process, ensuring fast answers to questions and prompt issue resolution.

For the lifting industry, switching to computers enables the modernization of its testing methodology, which enhances efficiency and security and facilitates scheduling flexibility. This modernization also reflects the technological advancements being implemented in the field, as newer cranes increasingly utilize computerized technology.

