CIChecked Joins International Franchise Association as Official Supplier Member

New York-licensed private investigative agency introduces four-category franchise ecosystem screening framework; supports franchisors vetting six-figure franchisee investments and protecting brand standards across multi-location networks

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIChecked (Commercial Investigations LLC), a New York State-licensed private investigative agency specializing in background screening and compliance services, today announced its membership in the International Franchise Association (IFA) as an official supplier member. The partnership provides IFA's network of 1,200+ franchise brands access to CIChecked's investigative approach to franchise ecosystem screening.

The franchise industry - comprising 851,000 establishments, supporting 9 million jobs, and generating $936 billion in economic output - faces unique screening challenges that extend beyond traditional employee background checks. CIChecked's four-category screening framework addresses the full franchise ecosystem: prospective franchisee candidates, franchisee business operations, location-level employees, and corporate team members.

"Allowing the wrong individual to become a franchisee can undo years of building your brand, operational standards, and reputation," said Michelle Pyan, President and Founder of CIChecked. "The typical franchisee applicant is investing $500,000 to $1 million or more of their personal wealth. That investment - and your brand's integrity - deserves more than a database search. It deserves actual investigation."



CIChecked's Franchise Screening Capabilities:



Key Person Investigations: Comprehensive vetting of prospective franchisees, including criminal history across all relevant jurisdictions, civil litigation searches, business ownership verification, UCC filings, and professional reference interviews - going beyond surface-level database checks to uncover potential risks before a franchise agreement is signed.

Franchisee Business Operations Screening: Investigation of existing business ventures, financial standing, and operational history of prospective franchisees to identify undisclosed liabilities or reputational concerns.

Multi-Location Employee Screening: Consistent, brand-standard background checks for franchisee employees across all locations, ensuring compliance with both franchisor requirements and jurisdiction-specific regulations - critical as Clean Slate legislation expands nationwide.

Corporate Team Screening: Executive-level due diligence for franchisor headquarters staff, including positions with access to franchisee financial data, proprietary systems, and strategic information.

Proven Franchise Results:



CIChecked's franchise screening track record includes vetting 100+ franchisee candidates for a leading education franchise generating $873 million in annual revenue, with an average turnaround time of 5.68 days and zero compliance issues. The company's investigative methodology has identified risks that automated database searches consistently miss - protecting franchise brands from costly partnerships with unqualified or problematic operators.

About CIChecked (Commercial Investigations LLC)



Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Latham, New York, CIChecked operates as a New York State-licensed private investigative agency specializing in background screening, compliance services, and investigative due diligence. The company serves healthcare organizations, educational institutions, nonprofits, financial services companies, and franchise networks with human-driven investigative approaches that complement automated screening technologies. CIChecked's proprietary solutions include NY Checked™ criminal search technology and Healthcare Comply Plus™ exclusion database consolidation. The company has received HRO Today Baker's Dozen recognition for Customer Satisfaction and Quality of Service. For more information, visit www.cichecked.com/franchise-solutions .

About the International Franchise Association



Founded in 1960, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through government relations, public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance, and promote franchising and the approximately 851,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 9 million direct jobs, $936 billion in economic output, and nearly 3% of the U.S. GDP. For more information, visit www.franchise.org .

