CIEE Awards $5.6 Million To High Schoolers Nationwide For Summer Study Abroad

58% of the more than 2,000 students who are traveling this summer to participate in a CIEE Global Navigator High School Study Abroad program received a scholarship. During a three- or four-week language immersion, service learning, or global discovery program in one of more than 35 countries, each Global Navigator student will gain experiences and insights that will last them a lifetime and will influence their local high schools upon their return.

The scholarships, which are funded by a private donor with a background in ESL textbook publishing, cover 10 – 100 percent of program tuition. These competitive grants are based on a combination of financial need, merit, and passion for the program theme. Approximately one third of the scholarships CIEE grants to Global Navigators are full scholarships.

"Unlike college students who have many options for financial aid, there is no federal funding to help high school students pay for an international program that can influence the trajectory of their lives in a positive, lasting way," said Matt Redman, VP of CIEE's Global High School Abroad and Teach Abroad Programs. "That's why we're so excited we can connect outstanding young people with financial support that opens the door for students who might feel that study abroad is beyond their reach."

CIEE's Global Navigator High School Study Abroad Program participants may focus on improving their foreign language skills – one month with CIEE gives students the same gains in language proficiency as one year of high school+. They may work on a service project or pursue an interest in a field such as marine science, filmmaking, or entrepreneurship.

With these scholarships, CIEE enables a group of economically and culturally diverse students to access experiences that provide a new perspective. Participants will return from their program with an increased ability to connect and communicate across cultures, skills that will help them thrive in today's complex global society and ultimately bring positive change to our world.

Learn more about CIEE's Global Navigator scholarships and programs here, and CIEE's commitment to breaking down the barriers that prevent students from accessing international education here.

Open the world to a new generation of students by making a donation here.

+ Growth in CIEE language program is measured through a pre-post administration of the Stamp 4S assessment by Avant. National averages are derived by Avant from high school language proficiency assessments administered nationally in 2015-2016.

About CIEE

CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges between nations by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. Visit ciee.org.

