CIEE Awards Seven Exchange Ambassador Grants to Support Alumni Professional Development or Social Change Efforts

"Since 1969, CIEE Work & Travel USA has enabled young people from over 130 countries to engage in a life changing intercultural exchange experience," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "After exposure to American culture and ideals, participants return home as leaders inspired to make positive change in their communities. I'm delighted to recognize the efforts of some exceptional CIEE alumni and give them an additional boost in their efforts to make the world a better place."

Changemaker in Action Grants, designed to increase the impact of existing efforts around social change at the local or global level, were awarded to:

Alaa Mahmoud from Egypt so that ExEgypt, the nonprofit he cofounded, can create a series of educational camps that empower young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds and help them develop self-confidence, leadership skills, and increased awareness of gender equality.

Professional Development Grants, designed to help a CIEE alum to attend a conference or training course, were awarded to:

Maíra Vilas Bôas from Brazil so she can attend the VII International Colloquium of Studies on Men and Masculinities in Costa Rica to prepare for her dream of establishing human rights clubs focused on gender fairness in public Middle and High Schools in her community.

A U.S. Expert Exchange Grant, designed to bring a U.S.-based expert to an alum's home country for a lecture or workshop, was awarded to

Praise Onyegiri from Nigeria so she can bring Susan Stewart , a Certified Associate/Trainer for Power+Systems, to her community to lead a "Training of Trainers" workshop that will prepare 20 young Nigerians to be certified Organizational Workshop (OW) Trainers who can then train others on topics including leadership development and cultural integration.

About CIEE

CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. To learn more about CIEE, please visit www.ciee.org.

