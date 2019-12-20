CIEE Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Work & Travel USA

"CIEE was founded in 1947 to bring people together through cultural exchange, in an effort to ease international tensions at the end of World War II," said James Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "For 50 years, Work & Travel USA has been an integral part of how we live out our mission to contribute to a more peaceful global community by facilitating experiences that, as Senator William Fulbright often said, turn nations into people, thereby humanizing international relations."

Work & Travel USA students come from a broad cross-section of nations, cultures, races, ethnicities, and religions, with particular emphasis on opportunities for students from nations of strategic importance. They return to their home countries with improved English and a better understanding of the people and values of the United States. At the same time, American host communities are enriched through exposure to the cultures and customs of the students.

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Work & Travel USA, CIEE conducted a social media campaign that encouraged Work & Travel USA participants, employers, and alumni to share their memories using the hashtag #CIEEWAT50. Some reflections are shared here, and an album of 50 photos in celebration of 50 years can be seen here.

"CIEE now brings more than 30,000 participants from more than 130 countries to the United States each year," said Matt Smith, Executive Vice President International Exchanges at CIEE. "The face-to-face interactions that these young people have with Americans, and with each other, build relationships that increase global understanding and advance world peace."

About the Council on International Educational Exchange

CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. www.ciee.org.

Contact: Leslie Taylor, (207) 553-4274, ltaylor@ciee.org

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)

Related Links

www.ciee.org

