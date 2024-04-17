Ciel Power LLC Celebrates Achievement: A Top 10 Contractor for Most Completed Projects in PSE&G's 2023 Energy Efficiency Programs

KEARNY, N.J., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciel Power LLC is proud to announce its achievement as a Top 10 Contractor in PSE&G's 2023 Energy Efficiency Programs for completing the most projects and delivering exceptional savings to homeowners. This prestigious recognition underlines Ciel Power's dedication to advancing home comfort, environmental sustainability, and energy efficiency across New Jersey.

Kevin Esposito, Director of Operations, Ciel Power LLC, accepts the PSE&G Top 10 Contractor Award for Most Completed Energy Efficiency Projects and Savings from Holly Thompson, Program Implementation Manager, Residential Energy Efficiency Programs, PSE&G and Andrea Veikle, Senior Manager, Residential Programs, ICF Certificate of Achievement Awarded to Ciel Power LLC, PSE&G Trade Ally, as a Top 10 Contractor; 2023 Most Completed Projects and Savings

The Certificate of Achievement was presented to Ciel Power LLC during a celebratory event at Pines Manor in Edison, New Jersey. This accolade highlights the company's contributions to the success of PSE&G's residential energy efficiency initiatives, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving significant energy savings and sustainable outcomes for homeowners.

Reflecting on the recognition, Scott Fischer, Managing Member of Ciel Power LLC, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from PSE&G for our contributions to their residential energy efficiency program. Together, we are making strides toward a more energy-efficient and sustainable future for New Jersey residents. We sincerely thank PSE&G, ICF, our municipal and trade partners, and especially our customers for their support and trust in our mission."

Ciel Power LLC is committed to enhancing energy efficiency in New Jersey homes. As a Participating Contractor of PSE&G's residential energy efficiency program, Home Performance with ENERGY STAR®, it offers comprehensive solutions, including home energy audits, insulation, air sealing, and HVAC upgrades. This award serves not only as a testament to Ciel Power's expertise and dedication but also to the effectiveness and impact of PSE&G's programs in empowering homeowners toward more sustainable living practices.

For additional information on how Ciel Power LLC supports New Jersey homeowners through PSE&G's energy efficiency programs, please visit www.cielpower.com.

About Ciel Power LLC:

Ciel Power LLC is at the forefront of delivering energy-efficient solutions to homeowners, aiming to improve home comfort, reduce environmental impact, and achieve long-term savings. As a recognized leader in the energy efficiency sector, Ciel Power LLC collaborates with utility companies, municipalities, and homeowners to drive the transition towards a sustainable and energy-efficient future.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power, and PSEG Long Island.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

